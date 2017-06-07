Keeping cool at Go Pool with Mya at The Flamingo — PHOTOS

Mya at Go Pool at The Flamingo on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy)

When the weather creeps past 100 degrees, the best place to keep cool is in the pool, and the 15-acre tropical resort with lagoons and a magnificent cascading waterfall at The Flamingo’s Go Pool has become a summer hit with residents and visitors alike.

Each weekend, Go Pool hosts music stars to add to the cool, and this weekend it will be chart-topping, platinum-selling recording artist Flo Rida, who performs poolside for partygoers.

Last weekend, platinum-selling singer Mya performed for fans for what has become one hot pool party in Las Vegas. The Grammy Award-winning singer and actress performed some of her biggest hits, including “Case of the Ex” and “Ghetto Superstar.”

After her performance, Mya posed for photographs with fans, signed autographs and even handed out tequila shots to guests to keep the party going. Our thanks to contributing photographer Bryan Steffy for his gallery of fun under the sun at Go Pool.

Upcoming headliners include Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray (June 24-25), Ying Yang Twins (July 15), Everclear (July 16), Yazz “The Greatest” from “Empire” (July 29), Montell Jordan (Aug. 5), Lit and Alien Ant Farm (Aug. 6) and Smash Mouth (Aug. 27).

Go Pool is a high-octane vibe and contemporary look and feel, with contests, go-go dancers, VIP cabanas and rotating resident DJs. One word of wonderful warning: With drinks, music and party fun, the summer scene goes from sizzling to scorching.