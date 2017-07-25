Las Vegas headliner Gordie Brown gives restaurant, show picks

’ve come to love Planet Hollywood where “Gordie Brown Live” (I know, a selfless plug!) takes place. It is my second home and the employees are tremendous and very service-oriented. Lots of good restaurants there, too. Although, you can’t beat Strip House for a great steak! It’s great to share a property with Britney, J Lo and Backstreet Boys — now my kids think I am cool and I highly recommend all three shows.

Chadwick Johnson, left, Gordie Brown, Pia Zadora, and Jonathan Karrant. (Courtesy)

Murray Sawchuck and Gordie Brown. (Courtesy)

Master impressionist Gordie Brown headlines in his own show at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort. (Courtesy)

Gordie Brown and Jennifer Romas. (Courtesy)

Master impressionist Gordie Brown headlines in his own show at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort. (Courtesy)

Master impressionist Gordie Brown headlines in his own show at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort. (Courtesy)

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s that time of the year again when Robin takes off for his monthlong family trip to Europe. He ‘s winding up his trip this week, which began in Greece and covered the beauty of Italy’s Cinque Terre area and the wines and pasta of Tuscany. After a truffle hunt in the hills outside of Rome today (July 25) he’s moved on to the Eternal City to tour the Vatican and Sistine Chapel before returning home to Las Vegas.

In his absence, a great number of showbiz entertainers, celebrity VIPs, chefs, restaurateurs and Vegas dignitaries stepped forward to write their guest columns. Today, we welcome master impressionist Gordie Brown who headlines his own show at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood.

Here’s Gordie or is it one of the 100 voices that run through his mind:

When Robin calls, I’m always happy to help out. He’s an icon in the entertainment industry and in Las Vegas and has been a huge supporter of the city’s entertainers, chefs and other people who make the city pulse with excitement day in and day out. While we all know he likes the finer things in life, he is also very much a trendsetter and someone who can always tip you off to the best of the best. And with that in mind, I wanted to use this opportunity to clue everyone in on some of my favorite things to do and maybe some well-kept secret places to go.

I’ve come to love Planet Hollywood where “Gordie Brown Live” (I know, a selfless plug!) takes place. It is my second home and the employees are tremendous and very service-oriented. Lots of good restaurants there, too. Although, you can’t beat Strip House for a great steak! It’s great to share a property with Britney, J Lo and Backstreet Boys — now my kids think I am cool and I highly recommend all three shows.

Any Landry’s restaurant here (or any other city for that fact) is a great choice to dine at. I really enjoy Mastro’s and Vic & Anthony’s — again, exceptional service and the food is amazing. Another favorite of mine is off-the-beaten path but well worth finding it and checking it out — Capo’s Speakeasy. It’s a mob-themed Italian restaurant with great low lighting. And the meatballs … . fuhgeddaboudit!!!

Hank’s Fine Steaks is inside Green Valley Ranch Resort. I go there so often my accountant has red-flagged it on my spread sheet and expenses and has me on a “Hank’s only once a week diet”(for my wallet, not my weight!). The ambiance is terrific and the food can’t be beat, just exemplary.

After I hit Hank’s I really enjoy going to Man Cave Cigar Lounge in Seven Hills to satisfy my cigar craving. It has a dark, rich atmosphere and a wide variety of delicious cigars — the ultimate after-dinner hang.

I guess it is pretty obvious I like a good meal and a great experience when going out. Las Vegas has so much more to offer than dining and I’m often asked what I like to do for fun. The High Roller at the LINQ is a must-do. Visiting the world’s largest “O” has become a favorite among locals and tourists alike. It is a 30-minute ride and completes a revolution during your trip to show off a full view of the famous Las Vegas Strip. Super cool!

When out-of-towners visit, I always send them to the Hoover Dam Tour. For one, it gives me a break and I know they will enjoy it, making me out to be a hero.

When I have days off, I enjoy heading to Red Rock Canyon for a quick hike. Even though I am not much of a hiker, the surrounding beauty is well worth the trip and the exercise. It always reminds me what natural beauty we have right in our backyard and how lucky we are to live here (even when the temps rise above 100 degrees!).

I love Celine Dion and toured with her previously. Her show and talent are beyond compare. Criss Angel is an award-winning magician who can make time disappear!

And last, but not least, hockey is right around the corner and as someone from up north, I love my hockey. Any NHL game that involves the Golden Knights. You gotta go!

Gordie Brown Live performs Tuesday through Sunday (dark Friday and Saturday) at 7 p.m. at the Sin City Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort.