Las Vegas Strip shows based on ‘Sharknado,’ sex trade-drug bust?

* Are plans in the works for the ridiculously silly SyFy series “Sharknado” to be transformed into a live show for the Strip? The idea seems as far-fetched as the four Ian Ziering-Tara Reid comedy disaster flicks. The latest “Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens” had the denizens of the deep attacking our Las Vegas Strip and its thrill-ride scream attractions.

Now we know from the actors themselves that they act out the dramas, and the dangerous, flying Great White killer sharks are drawn in afterward. So we wonder, in all sincerity, just how it all plays out onstage at center Strip. “Sharknado” also has, ahem, spawned gaming machines, comics and video games.

So a Las Vegas headliner spectacular perhaps isn’t as out of whack as we’d think. Maybe on a glass platform above Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay? For a good laugh midweek, watch the funniest scenes from “Sharknado 3”:

* The story of Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell’s dream of a musical based on the sex trade and a drug bust in Thailand titled “Kind Heaven” has been around since his first creative idea for it in 2014. But now comes growing word that since his visit here to tour hotel showrooms, the reality of it being staged on the Strip grows more likely.

Perry says that the project, which tells of a soldier falling in love with a sex worker who runs away with him to a Buddhist monastery, will force him to put the rock group on hiatus for at least two years. Perry says he won’t appear in the production, which will be more interactive performance art than traditional theater, with audiences walking through staging.

* Long before The Spice Girls and other female singing groups caught on, Dean Martin launched The Golddiggers song-and-dance troupe for his TV series and Las Vegas shows. He formed them in 1968, and they lasted until 1992. They even had their own three summer season replacement show and went on three of Bob Hope’s Christmas USO tours.

Now they will get a new lease on life when Dean’s daughter, Deana Martin, pays tribute to what would have been her father’s 100th birthday. When she appears at South Point Showroom with an all-song tribute to her dad June 24, she’ll have The Golddiggers appear with her.

* And I’m hearing serious word that entertainment organization Red Mercury, with its show production and box office ticketing arm, is moving out of Westgate at the end of the month. Hotel officials will run their own entertainment operation there starting in June. Red Mercury has recently signed to run entertainment attractions at The Stratosphere.