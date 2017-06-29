Las Vegas to celebrate popular wedding date — 7/7/07

Nearly 10 years ago, couples the world over flocked to Las Vegas to celebrate on 7/7/07 — one of its most popular wedding dates in the history of the Marriage Capital of the World. That allure is proving popular yet again with the lucky sevens coming up on 7/7/17, before it for a wedding or a 10th-anniversary celebration.

Shania Twain and Robin Leach. Twain opened her new exhibit “Rock This Country” at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville last night. Courtesy

Vegas Weddings, the premier wedding chapel company in Las Vegas for the past 15 years, is already getting busy for lovestruck couples with dream day reservations filling up fast on 7/7/17 and 7/17/17.

As the days get nearer, a number of ceremonies become even more limited, and Vegas Weddings encourages couples to book now before all spaces have filled up. Despite the great number of weddings, the chapels will continue to provide each couple with the special experience they deserve on their wedding day. From an intimate party of two in The Fast Lane drive-thru to an elegant wedding with up to 100 guests in THE Wedding Chapel, the celebrations are diverse and endless. And one thing is for certain, romance is in the air.

By the Numbers: Vegas Weddings anticipates hosting 1,500 people through the door on 7/7/17 with guests traveling from all over the USA and the world, even as far as China! The company will have 75 staff members onsite throughout the day to ensure the couples get married safely and sweetly. They’ve ordered 1,200 roses so far to be used for bouquets and flower showers for photo opportunities. That doesn’t even include non-rose bouquets! The eight Vegas Wedding limousines are already booked from early morning (7.30 a.m.) to late night (12.30 a.m.) to drive couples to and from their ceremonies.

Vegas Weddings, which has been providing upscale and elegant weddings in Las Vegas for 15 years, has chapels at 555 S. Third St. — (THE Wedding Chapel, The Terrace Gazebo, The Crystal Suite, The Fast Lane); 320 S. Third St. — (The Wedding Garden and The Casino Wedding Chapel); 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South — (Pawn Plaza Vow Renewals and 7830 S. Las Vegas Blvd. — (Hawaiian Gardens at Hilton Garden Inn).

NEW NAME THEATER: Magician Mat Franco, who won his first-ever Las Vegas residency at the Linq, has racked up more than 600 amazing performances since winning the ninth season of “America’s Got Talent.” Here’s Mat’s audition on AGT:

Now in celebration of his achievement, he is going to have the showroom theater at his Linq residency renamed in his honor as the Mat Franco theater. Eileen Moore, the regional Linq president will be joined by Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Fitzpatrick for the ceremony July 10. It also will be declared by official proclamation as “Mat Franco Day.”

DARK DINING: The first dining attraction of its kind in Las Vegas “Blackout-Dining in the Dark” is set to open July 7. Guest will rely on their other senses of touch, hearing, taste and smell for the unique sensory experience. The wait staff will wear night vision goggles to guide guests and then assist them with the meal. Rachel and Avi Levi have created the dark dining experiment set in a private dining room on S Valley View Blvd. Rachel said: “Our sense of sight is so dominate that once we no longer have it, all other senses become much more intense; the way we smell, touch and taste our food is a totally new experience. After you dine at Blackout you’ll agree that everything tastes better in the dark.” Three different flavor profiles: savory, spicy or sweet will be served in the choice of four- to six-course prixe-fixed mystery meals.

TODAY’S CELINE FASHION SHOW: Superstar singer Celine Dion continued her parade of unique new fashion statements in Paris today wearing a $7,760, floor-length snakeskin cardigan coat from the design house of Balmain along with suede leggings, a leather cap and oversized sunglasses. She wore a Balmain T-shirt with a bold tiger motif that retails for $782. This is getting to be one expensive fashion show while Celine is in the French capital on her hop-scotching European tour.

NEW EXHIBIT: Our former Caesars Palace headliner Shania Twain opened her new exhibit “Rock This Country” at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville last night. It showcased her amazing costumes she’s worn over the years, copies of her first albums and memorabilia from her marriage to legendary producer Mutt Lange before their 2010 divorce and the new “NOW” album to be released in August. The exhibit will remain on view through next summer.

MORE MALE BURLESQUE: Don’t get confused. Former 98 Degrees boy band group singer Jeff Timmons has landed a Strip location for his new Men of the Strip burlesque show. Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live continues to rock out and thrill the ladies at the Hard Rock. Jeff’s sexy six-pack singers and dances will perform weekends for a limited engagement starting July 14.

BLENDED BURGERS: Chefs across America are taking part in a unique burger competition at the Sands Convention Center this week. The James Beard House has challenged therm to create a delicious tasting burger that is healthier and sustainable to the environment by blending at least 25 percent of chopped fresh mushrooms with the meat. Sands Expo Executive Chef Emmanuel Zoppas has created an entry for the Institute of Food Technologists convention, which I toured earlier today.

Manny’s burger is available at restaurants around the Venetian and Palazzo hotels and guests can vote on it until July 31.

For the past several years, chefs have faced increasing pressure to serve healthier meals that reduce calories and sodium. The beef and mushroom burger, now known as ‘The Blend’ was conceived of and incubated by the Healthy Menus R&D Collaborative and developed by the Culinary Institute of America. I also learned at the Welch’s concord grape juice stand that there’s now 100 other products that can be made with the bold delicious taste of Concord grapes. And, we thought the farmer’s co-operative just made grape juice. Food scientists there defending GMO foods say they are necessary since by 2050 the world’s supply of normal foodstuff’s will not meet population needs.