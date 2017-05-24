Leader of the pack Sparrow + Wolf is off to a strong start

House-made lardo is just one type of charcuterie that will be featured at Sparrow + Wolf. (Sabin Orr )

Chef owner Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf in Las Vegas.

Chef owner Brian Howard and his general manager, John Anthony, are off to a great start with their new restaurant Sparrow + Wolf in the heart of Chinatown. It has become a late-night haunt for other Las Vegas chefs, and on its second night the restaurant still had 20 people enjoying dinner at 2 a.m.

Sparrow + Wolf is the first Las Vegas restaurant to use the new restaurant booking app Resy that is in direct competition with Open Table. Resy is far more than securing a reservation on the quarter hour.

It is linked to an Apple iWatch that floor managers and sommeliers wear so that they know instantly details of a diner’s past food-and-drink preferences. This forward-thinking approach to technology in hospitality has never been attempted before.

It’s a brainchild of restaurateur Danny Meyer, who founded the Shake Shack eateries, which sprang up nationwide from his Greenwich Village hot dog stand in New York. Danny has two Shake Shacks in Las Vegas at New York-New York and Downtown Summerlin.

Resy not only handles the reservation, but also checks payments, menu ordering and even advises a restaurant if a guest is running late. Think of it as the Uber of the restaurant business, as Resy also lets the user give all the names of guests in case they have a history with the restaurant and want to split the bill.

This is technology that will catapult its Top 10 restaurants in cities as far afield as Manhattan and Austin to Los Angeles and Miami into the future. Sparrow + Wolf is leading the pack here.