Mariah Carey. Courtesy

Even though diva supreme Mariah Carey returns to Caesars Palace for the finale of her residency contracts tomorrow (July 8) there’s news of a totally different kind of residency — and it’s one of those fates that Vegas was destined for. And, how appropriate it is that Mimi’s former husband, Nick Cannon, is the first DJ party host in residence for the summer.

Look for the couple to reunite while they are both in town for family time with their twin children. It’s the last opportunity for Mariah Carey fans to catch her before she sets out on a fall tour with Planet Hollywood’s resident entertainer, Lionel Ritchie.

The Planet Hollywood is teaming up with Nick for an eight-weekend run of his Wild ‘N Out summer pool party series with live musical performances and guest appearances. Starting Sunday (July 9), this summer-long party is guaranteed to be hotter than the 22 consecutive days of 105-plus degree Vegas heat officially recorded at McCarran International Airport we’ve experienced to date.

Nick Cannon, executive producer and host of MTV’s wildly popular “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out,” hits Planet Hollywood pools to host and DJ a one-of-a-kind poolside party. Live music, drink specials and summer vibes will keep the laughs coming and the party going all daylong. DJ Samtrakk, winner of “Your Shot,” DJ Tiesto’s inaugural six-week DJ competition, will kick things off at 11 a.m. Partygoers also will have the opportunity to experience a meet-and-greet with Nick Cannon. The Wild ‘N Out girls and other special guests will host the Sunday parties alongside Nick throughout the summer.

The eight dates of Nick’s summer pool party series at Planet Hollywood Resort are: July: 9, 23, 30; Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27; Sept. 10

The summer nights, which are packed with DJ parties to rival Ibezia, aren’t stopping the arrival of new experiences to Las Vegas audiences:

• Tonight (July 7) the new “Miss Behave Gameshow” begins its wacky residency at Bally’s where audiences use their rival cellphones to compete against each other in madcap merriment. CLICK HERE for Miss Behave’s guest column a week ago where she reveals all the details.

• It’s also the premiere of the Blackout Dining experience where guests enjoy a four-course gourmet meal without the benefit of the sense of sight. Waiters use night-vision radar glasses in order not to stumble over diners or drop food and drinks but guests are completely in the dark relying on their other senses of sound and smell.

• We may be on the verge of getting our first professional sports teams with the pending arrival of football’s Raiders and ice hockey’s Golden Knights but while we wait for the months to tick by on the calendar we can enjoy NBA basketball with the 2017 Summer League which has 11 days of three-pointers, half-court shots starting today (July 6) through July 17.

So without further delay lets run the full court, bounce the ball and showcase this weekend’s Celebrity Preview that we affectionately call the Royal Robin Rundown:

FRIDAY JULY 7

• The Miss Behave Gameshow at Bally’s Las Vegas

• B-52s at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay all weekend

• Keith Sweat at Flamingo for two days

• Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers at Brooklyn Bowl

• Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine at Red Rock Resort

• Grassroots at Golden Nugget

• Everybody’s Tour with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo at The Joint at Hard Rock

COMEDY

• Jeff Dunham at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

• Joe Rogan at Ka Theater at MGM Grand

• Jay Leno at The Mirage

• Joey Diaz at South Point Showroom at South Point for two days

SPECIAL NOTE

• First Friday Night of “Unity” in Downtown Las Vegas

• Blackout Dining in the Dark Grand Opening

• 2017 NBA Summer League begins at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

• Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena

PARTY PATROL

• J Cole at Jewel Nightclub in Aria

• Calvin Harris with Generik and Ob-One at Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace plus Fergie DJ n the terrace there.

• Lil Jon at Hakkasan, MGM

• DJ J-Fresh at 1-Oak in the Mirage

• DJ Que at The Bank in Bellagio

• DJ Shift at Wet Republic at MGM

• DJ Ikon at Liquid Pool in Aria

• DJ D Miles at Bare Pool in The Mirage

• ScHoolboy Q at Drai’s atop The Cromwell

SATURDAY JULY 8

• Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two days

• Blondie with co-headliner Garbage at Palms Casino

• Deftones and Rise Against at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

• Lena Prima at Suncoast Showroom

• J. Cole at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand

• Trio of Jazz Superstars: Richard Elliot, Rick Braun & Norman Brown at The Foundry at SLS

• Logic and Joey Bada$$ at The Joint at Hard Rock

COMEDY

• Wayne Brady at The Mirage

• Sinbad at Green Valley Ranch

SPECIAL NOTE

• UFC 213 at T-Mobile Arena

• Summer Slam Domino Tournament at Westgate

PARTY PATROL

• Cash Cash at Jewel Nightclub

• Above & Beyond at Omnia Nightclub

• Irie at Heart of Omnia at Omnia Nightclub

• Fabian at Terrace at Omnia Nightclub

• Kaskade — Official UFC International Fight Week After Party at Hakkasan

• Devin Lucien at Ling Ling Club at Hakkasan

• DJ Scooter at 1-Oak

• DJ Stretch at The Bank

• Calvin Harris with Generik at Wet Republic

• BRKLYN at Liquid Pool

• DJ Flow at Bare Pool

• Bebe Rexha at Go Pool in the Flamingo

SUNDAY JULY 9

• Pablo Francisco at South Point

SPECIAL NOTE

• DJ CLA performing at Crazy Horse III

PARTY PATROL

• Mikey Francis at the terrace of Omnia in Caesars Palace.

• Party Favor at Hakkasan

• DJ Karma at The Bank

• Kaskade — Official UFC International Fight Week After Party at Wet Republic

• DJ CLA at Liquid Pool

• DJ Greg Lopez at Bare Pool

Have a fun and safe weekend and get ready for another exciting batch of guest columns all next week as we kick them off with The Mirage headline entertainer Terry Fator on Monday (July 10.)