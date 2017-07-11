Mayweather and McGregor launch world tour to promote fight

Even before Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor step foot in the ring for their eagerly awaited August battle, the two fighters will meet up four timess. Expect the sparks to fly starting tomorrow (July 11) .

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor. (Review-Journal file photos)

Leo Lopez proposes to Christina Munez onstage during “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” show at Paris Las Vegas. (Courtesy: SPI Entertainment)

Nate Diaz, Ally Brooke, Nick Diaz and Arianny Celeste. (Carlos Lari)

(Nick Diaz with Lollipop Passion Goblet at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show (Carlos Larios)

Over the next four days the duo will be face-to-face for four open to the public conferences in three countries this week with the world’s sports media.

Before visiting Toronto, New York and the English capital of London the fireworks begin tomorrow (July 11) in Los Angeles. Call it the very first square-off between notorious UFC champion McGregor and the legendary boxing champ Money Mayweather.

After Los Angeles the two men immediately fly to Toronto for Wednesday’s sit-down followed by Brooklyn, New York on Thursday this week (July 13). Despite the jet lag and air travel they will arrive in England for Friday night’s media and public show.

They will either wind up as good friends from the four-day world trek or even more bitter enemies than they are now. No word if they get separate private jets for the grueling swing or how they’ll feel afterwards before training becomes serious for the final six weeks before the late August battle to end all sports battles here in Las Vegas.

Jai Rodriguez and Kendra Wilkinson, current stars of the smash-hit comedy “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” made one couple’s night memorable with the help of a surprise proposal at the weekend. When Leo Lopez, the soon-to-be husband took his girlfriend, Christina Munez, to see the show at Paris Las Vegas, little did she know that she would be proposed to on stage for the grand finale in front of a sold-out audience.

“Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” is an interactive engagement that takes the motto “practice makes perfect” to a whole new level. As the ultimate adults-only party, the show promises to leave audiences with intimate bedroom insight.

The show with Playboy beauty Kendra and “Queer Eye’s” Jai is performed nightly (dark Wednesdays) at 7 p.m. with additional 11 p.m. shows Saturdays. Tickets are on sale and start at $39 (plus taxes and fees). A VIP ticket upgrade is available and includes a meet-and-greet and souvenir photo with the stars.

MGM CHIEF INJURED: It’s a wicked whisper and racy rumor only confirmed by a brief Twitter message at the weekend but MGM City Center chief Bobby Baldwin reportedly suffered numerous injuries after slipping and falling down two flights of steps at his Aria hotel on Saturday (July 8). He reported suffered a severe head injury and broke both shoulders, his ribs and his pelvis in the freak accident.

UFC TAKEOVER: UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Ring Girl Arianny Celeste and fighters Nick and Nate Diaz hosted a meet and greet at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show during the weekend where fanatic fans waited hours in the sweltering heat for the chance to meet the UFC celebrities.

Upon arrival, Arianny Celeste was greeted by a slew of fans as they lined up to meet, take selfies and get autographs from her before the arrival of fellow UFC members Nick and Nate Diaz. Celeste took a peek at Sugar Factory’s Chocolate Lounge and whimsical candyland located upstairs. Sitting on the Sugar Factory carousel while enjoying two large lollipops and Snapchatting her experience before she headed back downstairs.

Celeste entered the fan-filled restaurant where she greeted everyone and posed for more pictures. Brothers, Nick and Nate Diaz arrived later and joined her in the VIP booth for the restaurant’s signature Lollipop Passion goblets. Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke was celebrating over Signature Goblets, Insane Milkshakes and Rainbow Sliders with family and friends and visited the VIP table to take pictures with Arianny Celeste and Nick and Nate Diaz as she is a fan of UFC.