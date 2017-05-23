Melody Sweets hits ‘The Sweets Spot’ at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz

Melody Sweets. (John Knopf)

Melody Sweets' "The Sweets Spot" at Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (TVT)

I’m upset … that I have to wait until Halloween for the next installment of “The Sweets Spot” that “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace burlesque “Green Fairy” Melody Sweets presented at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz on Monday night at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

It was bold, brash and hysterically funny. Who would ever guess that a voluptuous dancer by the name of Dirty Martini — Miss Exotic World — could create such havoc with a duck-shaped arm sleeve held together by feathered fans?

The mischievous duck not only kissed the performer, but also got out of control unzipping and tearing apart the Velcro of her costume until off came the flimsy, see-through dress, sequined-studded bra, sparkly corset — and accidentally the pasties, too.

Melody immediately apologized for the wardrobe malfunction, but it was so humorous that the doubled-over-in-laughter audience wasn’t offended, and even a censor wouldn’t have been concerned. There wasn’t any indecency about it.

The tease was performed with guest French violinist Scott Tixier, seen recently on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” with Roger Waters. As an original member of Melody’s band The Candy Shop Boys in New York City, he’d flown in from the East Coast just to play in the show.

The music of the eight-piece band with two incredibly talented backup singers was on fire, and Melody’s songs zipped along at the same pulsating rate. Lon Bronson was musical director, with David Perrico on trumpet and Neil Maxa on trombone.

Also, Andrew “Fury” Friedlander on sax and clarinet, Mark Purdy on drums and rim shots, Dave Maddalon on bass, Brian Triola on keyboard and guitarist Jimmy McIntosh. Crisp, clean, boisterous and brassy, they were the perfect tone for old-fashioned, elegant burlesque.

Melody kept the theme of “looking for a man” intact during the evening’s saucy cabaret show but nixed bringing three males from the audience onstage, encouraged by MC and drag king Murray Hill, to play a “dating game” with her.

Murray is a story of a whole other kind. Firstly, there’s much debate as to whether Murray is man, woman — or something else. But funny? Beyond the meaning of the word with tart zingers for the audience, especially at the four “The Sopranos”-like characters in the front row.

Murray’s interchanges with the audience, including a Lolita blonde, retired cop, air conditioning repair technician and unemployed musician, were priceless. The passionate, acrobatic dance by duo Fugazi brought the room to a breathless standstill. Their fighting agility was riveting.

It started out with him in control but wound up with her as the violent victor. One honestly thought that they were fighting during their rapier movements. Twin tap-dance sensations Sean and John Scott, who appear nightly with Melody in “Absinthe,” also dazzled and wowed.

It’s not just their synchronized moves and toe-tapping beats or their uncanny ability to perform as if the viewer is seeing double. When the brothers execute a marathon of splits, you simply marvel at their talents.

Pin-up vixen Bettina May looked ravishing in her green gown as if Rita Hayworth had come back to life as Gilda. When the gown came off and she twirled onstage in black, thigh-high stockings and high-fashion, Spanx-type underwear, she owned the show and the night.

Beautifully tattooed femme fatale LouLou D’vil rounded out the cast of charmers. In between them all, Melody kept the pace flowing rapidly with jazz saloon songs and rapid-fire repartee. “The Sweets Spot” isn’t just a fun or artistic show that heralds back to early day variety.

This is as slick and modern as it comes, and that’s why I’m upset that it will be another five before she returns to The Smith Center. Goodness knows what the duck might do then. Find Melody and her cuties and eccentrics a theater on the Strip so that she amazes every night.