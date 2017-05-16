Mike Tyson, Joe Biden, Jeb Bush, Karl Rove, more at Bellagio?

President Barack Obama presents Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at The White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

It’s the most unlikely scenario: A guest at Bellagio walks into a bar and to his surprise sees former boxer Mike Tyson and former Great Britain Prime Minister David Cameron, and, on the other side of the lounge, there’s President Obama’s senior adviser Valerie Jarrett and former Vice President Joe Biden in conversation with former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Sheik Hassan Al Thawadi of Qatar.

Nearby are former White House spokesman Josh Earnest and our Zappos mogul Tony Hsieh. All that’s missing are Karl Rove from the President George Bush White House, gameshow host Steve Harvey and SLS Las Vegas comedy headliner Dana Carvey. Fret not: They are in the next-door restaurant lounge.

No, this is not a joke with a punchline, nor is it a string of headline names plucked from the check-in register. This is a likely scenario over the next few days at Bellagio – and the world’s best security is in place to keep these titans of industry, world leaders and masters of capitalism safer than anywhere else on the globe.

They are all here for The SALT 2017 (Skybridge Alternatives) conference with the biggest meeting of hedge-fund minds and money movers from Wall Street. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital, hosts, and he’s lined up Jewel, The Gypsy Kings and Duran Duran to provide the nightly entertainment after the conference sessions on world money.

This is so top level that even the onetime Prime Minister of Greece, George Papandreou, will appear with former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burr for a panel moderated by “60 Minutes” correspondent Lara Logan.

Las Vegas Metro Police, U.S. Secret Service, private security forces and The FBI are all there, too, many in plain clothes, to ensure that everybody remains safe.