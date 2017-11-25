Miss Universe competition tops weekend events

A record number of 92 women from across the globe will compete for the opportunity of becoming the next Miss Universe on Sunday at the Planet Hollywood Resort. According to Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, the number includes first-time representatives from Laos, Cambodia and Nepal.

Miss Universe pageant contestants showed their support for Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Miss Universe contestants, including Russia's Kseniya Aleksandrova, center, wave at photographers during a Nov. 16 welcome event at the Planet Hollywood Resort. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“There are a lot of big stories. Iraq, obviously, is a very big story,” Shugart said. “They’ve been trying to send a contestant for three years, and this year they finally did it. They have overcome obstacles.

“I think last year they thought they were ready, and there was a bombing that went off that set them back. I can’t even imagine that.”

The contestants arrived in Las Vegas two weeks ago, and many were concerned about the aftermath of the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

“Everyone, honestly, every contestant, when she came here, it was in the first two days, they all asked how the city was doing,” Shugart said.

“There’s so many that have never been to the U.S. before, and then they all were saying, ‘Oh, we’re excited to be in Las Vegas.’ They were raising their hands the first day they got here, and I said, ‘You are about to have a life-altering two weeks.’ They’re so excited. They’ve all loved it.”

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

• After cancelingWednesday’s performance due to back injuries, Celine Dion returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two days

• Cher at Park Theater at Monte Carlo for two days

• The Used with Glassjaw at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

• Eric Burdon & The Animals at Golden Nugget

• Timothy B. Schmit at The Orleans

• Chubby Checker at South Point Showroom at South Point all weekend

• “The Bodyguard — The Musical” at The Smith Center all weekend

• Boyz II Men at The Mirage for two days

• Howie Mandel & Puddles Pity Party at The Mirage for two days

Special Note

• Tickets on Sale for 3LAU with Yultron, Flash Gang and 530 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Dec. 30

• The Dan Band at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay December 30

• Soul Bowl at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq

• Las Vegas Christmas Town at Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas through Dec 31

Party Patrol

• Justin Credible at Jewel Nightclub

• Cash Cash at Omnia Nightclub

• Phoreyz at Heart of Omnia at Omnia Nightclub

• Borgeous at Hakkasan Las Vegas

• DJ Karma at 1 Oak Nightclub

• DJ Que at The bank

• DJ Raphiki at Chateau Nightclub

• DJ Franzen at Drai’s Nightclub

• DJ Seany Mac at Foundation Room

• DJ D Miles at Hyde Nightclub

• David Clutch at Intrigue Nightclub

• Vice at Marquee Nightclub

• Enferno at TAO Nightclub

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

• Steel Panther at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

• Wakin Chau at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

• PJ Masks Live at The Orleans

• Ana Gabriel at The Pearl at Palms

• Shift at Vegas’ Legends Room

• “Raiding the Rock Vault” celebrates 1,000th Show at Hard Rock all weekend

• Clint Holmes at Suncoast Showroom at Suncoast

• Charlie Wilson at Star of the Desert Arena at Primm

Special Note

• Universal Domino League aims to set Guinness World Record for “Most People Playing in a Domino Tournament” at Green Valley Ranch Resort

Party Patrol

• DJ Turbulence at Jewel Nightclub

• Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub

• Stretch at Heart of Omnia at Omnia Nightclub

• Nghtmre at Hakkasan Las Vegas

• DJ D Miles at 1 Oak Nightclub

• DJ Wellman at The Bank

• DJ ShadowRed at Chateau Nightclub

• DJ Esco at Drai’s Nightclub

• Mark Mac at Foundation Room

• DJ CLA at Hyde Nightclub

• Ruckus at Marquee Nightclub

• Eric DLux at TAO Nightclub

• The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

• Snails at The Joint at Hard Rock

• Blue Man Group at Luxor

• Silento at Molasky Middle School

Special Note

• Miss Universe hosted by Steve Harvey at Planet Hollywood Resort

• Soul Train Awards Filmed Nov. 5 at Orleans Arena airs on BET

Party Patrol

• Dash at Heart of Omnia at Omnia Nightclub

• Jeff Retro at Hakkasan Las Vegas

• Kid Conrad at The Bank

• DJ Franzen at Drai’s Nightclub