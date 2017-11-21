Miss Universe contestants participate in the National Costumes presentation

Thousands of dollars and thousands of sewing hours went into the extraordinary presentation of National Costumes at the International Parade at the halfway point of the 10-day visit to Las Vegas by the 92 glamorous Miss Universe contestant at the Planet Hollywood.

Miss USA, Kara McCullough, a nuclear scientist from Washington, D.C. wowed the crowd as a neutron in the stars and stripes colors for the National Costumes presentation at the International Parade at Planet Hollywood. (Tom Donoghue)

The costume parade was the greatest — and our Miss USA, Kara McCullough, a nuclear scientist from Washington, D.C. wowed the crowd as a neutron in the stars and stripes colors.

Spectators all agreed it was the most spectacular runway fashion presentation ever staged in the contest’s run staged in our city. How they managed to get into these elaborate visions of their respective countries will remain a miracle forever!

The winners of the costume parade will be announced during the final pageant telecast live on Fox TV Nov. 26.