Mondays Dark to hold fundraiser for Safe Nest

Parking Service employees help load a Safe Nest truck with donated toys. Mondays Dark is holding a fundraiser for the women's shelter at a community theater. (Brooke Wanser/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LVCVA Host Committee Brand Ambassador Showgirls give away cooling towels and bracelets to Electric Daisy Carnival fans waiting in line for the downtown shuttles to Day 1 of the EDC event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 16. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

It’s prom time for Mondays Dark, so grab the tux, add a corsage and help raise funds for Safe Nest, Nevada’s largest charity dedicated solely to domestic violence issues. While work is finishing at the new Mondays Dark community theater this event with volunteer showbiz Strip stars will be held at Club Domina at the Magic Mike Live show in the Hard Rock Hotel where charity chief Mark Shunock is MC of Channing Tatum’s hard body show.

The Juneteenth Festival marks the end of slavery in the United States and this evening’s 17th annual event at the Sammy Davis Jr Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park honors African-American culture with musical performers.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is the Dive in Movie of the night at the Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan.

EDC technically turned out the lights at dawn this morning after three nights of partying at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway but our nightclubs keep the action going:

• DJ Carnage spins at Marquee, DJ Steve Aoki probably crowd surfs at Wet Republic; DJ Diplo is the man of distinction at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore; DJ Zedd spins at the Omnia in Caesars Palace and Party Favor has goodies to give away at Jewel in the Aria.