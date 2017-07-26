MSOP Championships chief Guillaume Beland gives putting tips

This fall, Cirque founder Guy Laliberte brings his first $1 million grand-prize Major Series of Putting golf tournament to the Strip with two 18-hole courses under tents just steps from Las Vegas Boulevard. Here, his tournament chief Guillaume Beland shares some putting advice and reveals some advance secrets of the unique nationwide challenge.

Guillaume is the president and general manager for what is set to be the largest putting competition in history — Major Series of Putting (MSOP). The MSOP Championships will be held Oct. 27-Nov. 5 at a custom-designed sports venue right off the Las Vegas Strip.

Putting is arguably the most crucial part of a player’s golf game. While sinking the ball into the hole seems easy enough, putting can often be one of the most challenging skills to perfect. Putting can make or break your score, which is what makes it the most exciting part of the game as well.

MSOP is leveling the putting playing field and bringing the largest putting tournament in history to Las Vegas this fall. With millions of dollars in prize money at stake, it’s time to hit the green and get to work on your putting skills. Here are five quick tips to help you become a great putter — and a top contender at the MSOP Championships this fall.

1. Read the green

It’s important to understand what kind of green you’re playing on in order to make the best decision on putting. If you’re able to understand how different factors such as weather or the condition of the course, you’ll be able to make quicker decisions on how best to approach your putt.

2. Line it up

Visualize a line between your ball and the hole while setting up for your putt. Once set, focus on that line while you fire off your putt, keeping your head down throughout. This is especially helpful for long putts — a skill that can definitely put you ahead at our championship events.

3. Pace your swing

Successful putts come from a balanced stroke. Your putter should swing back only as far as it’s going to swing forward through the stroke, in a smooth and fluid motion.

4. Practice, practice, practice

Just like any skill, your putts will get better with practice. Practice putting in different conditions on different courses to really test your skills. The more you challenge yourself here, the better your skills will become!

5. Confidence is key

For any athlete in any sport, confidence is one of the most important things needed for success. In my experience, putting is no exception to that idea. It doesn’t matter what the rest of your game has been like, when it’s time to putt, find that confidence and know that the time you’ve spent practicing and improving will pay off. Visualize the ball making it successfully into the hole, and trust that it will do so.

MSOP has created a playing field where putters of all levels can compete in a variety of tournaments and put their skills to the test. The field will be made up of amateurs, pros and even a few special celebrity guests like top poker player Daniel Negreanu.

We have qualifiers happening right now across the country, including Las Vegas, so players can get a preview of what to expect in the fall championships. These five tips can do more than boost your putting skills. They can set you up for a shot at glory and your chance of winning millions at MSOP!