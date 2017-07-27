Murray Sawchuck explains the art of bragging

I’ve always found it interesting that the real art of “show business” is the business part, not the show to keep alive for a lifetime. I’ve always said I’m 90 percent publicity and 10 percent talent. Houdini also was a master of publicity, as were P. T. Barnham and many others. They knew exactly what to do to maximize the buzz for their performances and how to look like the greatest shows on earth.

Las Vegas magician Murray Sawchuck headlines his own show every afternoon at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood. (Courtesy)

Las Vegas magician Murray Sawchuck headlines his own show every afternoon at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood. (Courtesy)

Las Vegas magician Murray Sawchuck headlines his own show every afternoon at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood. (Courtesy)

Las Vegas magician Murray Sawchuck headlines his own show every afternoon at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood. (Courtesy)

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s that time of the year again when Robin takes off for his monthlong family trip to Europe. He wound up his travels this week, which began in Greece and covered the beauty of Italy’s Cinque Terre area and the wines and pasta of Tuscany. After a truffle hunt in the hills outside of Rome he moved on to the Eternal City this week to tour the Vatican and Sistine Chapel before returning home to Las Vegas.

In his absence, a great number of showbiz entertainers, celebrity VIPs, chefs, restaurateurs and Vegas dignitaries stepped forward to write their guest columns. And, today we welcome zany celebrity magician Murray Sawchuck, who headlines his own show every afternoon at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood. And, he has every right to brag about having the largest YouTube video following of any magician on earth.

……

I’ve always found it interesting that the real art of “show business” is the business part, not the show to keep alive for a lifetime. I’ve always said I’m 90 percent publicity and 10 percent talent. Houdini also was a master of publicity, as were P. T. Barnham and many others. They knew exactly what to do to maximize the buzz for their performances and how to look like the greatest shows on earth.

Today, with social media, much of that buzz comes down to what I call bragging. Sometimes that bragging can be the traditional but bad, “Look at me!” kind, but it’s better if it’s a more modest bragging of “Look at him (or her)!”. Let me explain.

I find it interesting looking at show people’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other accounts to see how they brag, and the simple mistakes they make that turn a great piece of bragging worthy into a turn-off to show-business people as well as fans and even friends.

I see so many models posing on Instagram and rattling off philosophical quotes as if they were Oprah, Mother Teresa or the Dali Lama, but in reality, they’re cocktails servers or pool boys trying to pay their bills. They would get a lot more traction from posting the same sexy photos but with comments that are funny, down-to-earth and real. It would still be ego-driven boasting (i.e. look how hot I am) but it wouldn’t appear as if they are better than everyone else — just better looking. It’s such a small shift but it makes all the difference and would make them much more appealing to fans, booking agents and others.

Another one that kills me is when an entertainer says, “I killed it!” Very few acts who exclaim they “killed it” really killed it. When fans or booking agents say they did it, it has more weight to it. If they did, indeed, kill it, the cooler and calmer they are while others say it, the more humble and nice they appear. I’ve worked with Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper for an annual charity show I and they killed it. They destroyed the room! When they walked off, I said, “Wow, you guys really killed it and owned the room!”

They all said thanks; and Alice said, “I guess we fooled them again. They seemed to like us!”

“Seemed” to like them! The place was an earthquake! But, that humble statement and letting the cheering fans do the bragging for them only made Perry, Depp and Cooper even cooler.

Then, there’s everyone bragging about how great their show was and how “the audience even gave us a standing ovation!” Nothing reeks of more ego than talking about your own performance and getting a standing ovation. Once again, let someone else brag for you; it makes you more of a star. Or try this: Get someone at the back of the room to snap a great photo or freeze a video frame of the audience standing to applaud. (Or, if you don’t get a standing ovation, a photo of them standing to leave the room works just as well! LOL!) Post the photo whenever you are on stage and write, “Thanks, Nebraska (Seattle, or wherever) and (whatever cruise line or resort hired you)! We were honored to perform for you and humbled by your overwhelming reaction!”

It’s the same thing but you as the headliner come off humble and nice even as you brag in a roundabout way. In the photo, everyone can see the audience standing and you come off as gracious. It’s a win-win for your ego and their bookers!

Now, get out there and tighten up your bragging chops!