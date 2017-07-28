Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men talks about new projects

Recently, we taped a commercial for Geico and it was so much fun, we felt like teenagers again! Shawn, Wanya and I had a lot of laughs while doing what we love — singing. We worked extremely hard to get where we are today, but doing fun things like this commercial makes it all worth it.

Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris perform as Boyz II Men. (Brian Samuelson)

Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men. They will return to The Mirage this fall. (Brian Samuelson)

EDITOR’s NOTE: Robin Leach is on vacation. In his absence, we welcome Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men at The Mirage.

Growing up in Philly, I loved my home, family and friends, but I never anticipated the incredible future success I would have with Boyz II Men. Starting the group in high school, I quickly left home to take the show on the road.

Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and I have been traveling the globe since we were teenagers. It has been so rewarding to have seen so many places, experience different cultures, and impact the lives of our fans.

If you told me when I was 18 that I would have four Grammys, performed onstage with icons like Billy Joel and received an Emmy for “Snowy Day,” I wouldn’t believe it. All of these experiences have meant so much to me, but the best part of my job is being able to meet the fans with the two people who are like my brothers.

It has been nearly three decades and the fans still crave the nostalgia. There have been countless people at our meet-and-greets who tell us how they had a “Boyz II Men baby” or their first slow dance was to “I’ll Make Love to You.” It means so much that we have been a part of the most important moments in so many lives.

While we are living in 2017, fans enjoy going back in time to relive their favorite memories through our music. We’ve teamed up with New Kids on the Block and Paula Abdul for the Total Package Tour giving fans the experience they’ve wanted for so long.

It is so powerful when we get onstage and hear the fans singing our songs. They know every lyric and meaning behind each song. While we love what we do, the ultimate thing that drives us to continue each day is our fans.

They are the best ones out there. They not only share their experiences, but they also make us feel welcome in their city. While we may not be in our home, the fans make us feel like we are.

Shawn, Wanya and I live i

n three different parts of the country, but we will always consider Philly our first home. We have so many incredible memories there and continue to make more whenever we go back. We just had the chance to go home and see Broad Street turn into Boyz II Men Boulevard.

I never would’ve expected that we would be so successful a street would be named after us. It is an incredible feeling to know that people from our hometown are so inspired by our success and see that it is possible for them too.

With all the exciting projects we are working on from our tour to the doo wop album coming out this fall, our time in one place is limited. We are constantly traveling and it is tough to be away from our families for such a long period of time.

While we continue to travel across the globe, Las Vegas has given us a place we can truly call home. We will be back at

The Mirage this fall and I can’t wait to return to our second home!