NBA stars party at Wynn and Encore in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Russell Westbrook is flanked by The Chainsmokers at XS at Encore in Las Vegas.

Kris Humphries and friends with DJ Marshmello at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

Joakim Noah, David Guetta and Isabelle Cutrim at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Television host Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Lopez, were spotted at Hyde Lounge at T-Mobile Area. Nick Carter of Axis at Planet Hollywood headliners The Backstreet Boys was in another section of the nightclub inside the arena.

As the NBA season winds down, star players have been spotted in town. Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook was at XS at Encore where Grammy-winning resident pop duo The Chainsmokers performed at the mega-club’s season grand opening of Night Swim. Russell joined Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart for Don Julio 1942 shots.

L.A. Clippers star Chris Paul and Russell ordered Moet Nectar for his friends in a bungalow overlooking the hot pool party action at nearby Encore Beach Club.

Atlanta Hawks star Kris Humphries, ex-husband of Kim Kardashian West, also was spotted at EBC in a separate group. Kris returned later the same night to Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas for the set by DJ Marshmello, and they posed for photographs together.

Despite having his arm in a sling, Joakim Noah of The New York Knicks and his girlfriend, model Isabelle Cutrim, joined French DJ/producer David Guetta onstage at EBC.

It sure looks as if the Raiders are making themselves comfortable in their future home city: Offensive tackle Donald Penn hung out at Topgolf at MGM Grand swinging clubs from one of the private bays.

And handsome physical trainer Sam Asghari, who is dating pop princess Britney Spears, came to town to visit her and watch her star in her hit resident show “Britney: Piece of Me” at Axis. They photographed themselves in her backstage dressing room where he sent out the shot on Snapchat calling her his “lioness.”