NHL Expansion Draft to be revealed soon

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant. (Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett)

One week to go until the NHL Expansion Draft is revealed for our Golden Knights ice-hockey team. On June 13, head coach Gerard Gallant and President Kerry Bubolz join Mayor Carolyn Goodman and D Hotel President Derek Stevens at his downtown property for a special announcement rumored to be the unveiling of the new team’s uniforms.

…..

Celebrity magician Murray Sawchuck unveils his Shrunken Head at the Golden Tiki in Chinatown and it joins prior miniatures of both Carrot Top and yours truly!

…..

Our Las Vegas 51’s are back home from the road with four games against the Sacramento River Cats at Cashman Field.

…..

The great silent movie “Nosferatu” is screened at the SciFi Center with the Iron Vampyr musical project scored by Steven Goldfinger.

…..

Guest chef Khai Vu of Le Pho and District 1 joins the kitchen crew at Andre’s Bistro & Bar for a five-course, $40 family dinner with 10 percent being donated to the charity work of Monday’s Dark. And chef Jamie Tran unveils her modern American-Vietnamese menu at the new Black Sheep restaurant on Warm Springs.

…..

One day closer to the Electric Daisy Carnival music party so DJ Zedd themes it EDC style at Omnia nightclub in Caesars Palace and Hyde nightclub in the Bellagio throws a Beauty and the Beach industry party.