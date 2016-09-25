Robin Leach

Photos: Day 1 of the 2016 Life Is Beautiful Music and Art Festival

By DON CHAREUNSY NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
September 25, 2016 - 1:57 pm
 

Day 1 of the 2016 Life Is Beautiful Music and Art Festival on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Downtown Las Vegas. This is the fourth year of the Downtown festival covering eight blocks. (Photo gallery courtesy of 2016 Life Is Beautiful)

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like