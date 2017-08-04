Pia Zadora talks about new CD, move out on Blu-ray

I recorded a new CD which I’m really proud of. It’s being released in the U.S. and in Europe, and it features songs which I describe as being in a “modern Julie London seductive nightclub style.” I plan to send one to Robin so he can listen to it as he sips champagne by the pool while the rest of us are working our “assets” off.

She is one of our town’s most beloved entertainment personalities but who knew that singer actress Pia Zadora has a wicked sense of humor. Here she takes specific aim at herself, her “Lonely Lady” classic raspberry movie — and our seemingly ever vacationing Robin Leach.

Someone please alert the Las Vegas Fraud Bureau, for once again Robin has tricked his friends into writing his column so that he can take a three-month vacation. The amazing thing is that this is the fifth or sixth year I’ve fallen for the same scam. The second amazing thing is this: How can you tell where Robin is working from when he is on vacation? Either way he’s sleeping late, going to great restaurants and enjoying a few drinks. A few? Let me think about that!

Which raises a question: How come Robin is on vacation and I’m working harder than ever? So in an effort to make him feel guilty, let me share what I’ve been up to this summer and what’s ahead for me.

First of all, I am still recovering from the disappointment of not going to the Tony Awards. I was not nominated! Some ridiculous rule about having to be in a Broadway show over the past year. Actually, I didn’t really mind because instead, I got to be a judge for the Miss Nevada contest. They actually sequestered me for 48 hours. After my 12 hours in Metro (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) lockup a few years ago, being sequestered was a piece of cake. At least this time I had my phone, hair, makeup and cocktails.

I recorded a new CD which I’m really proud of. It’s being released in the U.S. and in Europe, and it features songs which I describe as being in a “modern Julie London seductive nightclub style.” I plan to send one to Robin so he can listen to it as he sips champagne by the pool while the rest of us are working our “assets” off.

With a new CD, I need to go on the road to promote it so I will be heading out of Vegas on tour and then, of course, continuing my regular nightclub/cabaret act at Pia’s Place in Piero’s.

But, of course, the biggest news is that after 34 years locked in a sealed vault for viewer protection, the cult classic, “Lonely Lady” is finally out on Blu-ray. For those who don’t remember it was nominated for 11 Razzie Awards in 1984, was later nominated for worst movie of the decade, and I personally was honored to win a worst actress Razzie, one of four Razzies I won! Eat your heart out Meryl Streep. She doesn’t even have one Razzie. By the way, I’m often compared to Meryl, as in “Pia Zadora is no Meryl Streep.”

And finally, while Robin is away, I plan to meet with all the other friends of his in town who he asks to do this every year, so that next year, we can take the summer off and have Robin fill in for us. So get ready for it, coming in July 2018, in a Bob Mackie original and singing Sinatra and classics from the Great American Songbook, it’s Robin Leach at Pia’s Place.

Pia, who knew you were such a comedienne? Kudos to a very funny lady and tireless supporter of so many Vegas charities. They used to say you’d go to the opening of an envelope but that’s my job. I doubt whether I’ll put on a Bob Mackie gown to sing at Pia’s Place in Piero’s but never say never. I once went “drag” for the Rocky Horror show on Broadway, teetered on the high heels and fell into the music pit on opening night!. I’ll stick to my gig and you stick to yours!