Ping Pang Pong at Gold Coast expands

One of Las Vegas’ most acclaimed Chinese restaurants — Ping Pang Pong — has premiered its redesigned and expanded space at the Gold Coast.

With seating for more than 300 guests, it’s now 50 percent larger than its original space. In addition, a private banquet room has been added so more patrons than ever before can now enjoy Ping Pang Pong’s legendary and authentic Chinese dishes.

“During the last 17 years, Karrie Hung, Kevin Wu and the Ping Pang Pong team have created one of Southern Nevada’s most celebrated culinary destinations,” said Tony Taeubel, general manager and senior vice president of the Gold Coast. “Now, Ping Pang Pong has a beautiful new space befitting its legendary reputation — and its delicious and authentic Chinese dishes.”

Guests visiting the new restaurant are greeted by elaborate dark walnut screen work and a modern version of a Chinese pergola, juxtaposed with clean modern wood paneling to create a stunning façade. The entry portal is flanked by two authentic foo dog sculptures acquired direct from China. Stepping inside, the reception area showcases a host station designed to resemble a Chinese apothecary cabinet and overhead are a gorgeous array of silk lanterns festooned with red tassels. An impressive tea servery visually anchors the front quarter of the seating area, while at the back, a large framed opening offers a glimpse of the culinary artistry in the bustling kitchen.

The all-new Ping Pang Pong also features a private banquet room capable of hosting nearly 100 guests for private events, receptions and parties. Though the space is all-new, the flavors that made Ping Pang Pong famous remain unchanged. Dim sum service is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with classic pushcarts offering a selection of more than 80 authentic dishes from provinces throughout China.

Since its debut in 2001, Ping Pang Pong has earned numerous dining awards. Travel + Leisure magazine recognized Ping Pang Pong as one of the top 10 Chinese restaurants in America, and the restaurant has received the “Best Chinese Restaurant” award six times from Las Vegas Review-Journal’s annual “Best of Las Vegas” readers’ poll.

