President Trump to meet with Sheldon Adelson, Phil Ruffin and Steve Wynn?

President Donald Trump speaks to media aboard Air Force One before his departure from Andrews Air Force Base on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Maryland. Trump is traveling to Lynchburg, Virginia, to give the commence address for the Class of 2017 at Liberty University. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

We have Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors galore this manic Monday:

I’m getting first word of a President Donald Trump visit to Las Vegas coming up over the next two months to meet with big donors Sheldon Adelson, Phil Ruffin and Steve Wynn. Security details are being locked into place as I write, but no other details yet. It would be the 45th president’s first trip here since his campaign appearances.

* Which Las Vegas multimillionaire shelled out $2.5 million for his daughter’s Sweet 16 party at a suburban nightclub, hiring The Chainsmokers and Marshmello to provide DJ entertainment?

* Is billionaire investment giant Mark Walter the secret buyer behind the entire herd of elephants that circus producers Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey decided to sell to end animal entertainment?

* Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. says that the same night he lost to fellow Mexican fighter Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, he tried to drown his sorrows with several scantily clad women partying in his suite — and wound up being robbed of his $40,000 watch, cell phone and $3 million payday check for the fight. That, of course, does the thieves no good whatsoever.

* Singer Pink, who calls Las Vegas home, is primed and pumped to bike 100 miles over three days of grueling roadways starting Tuesday with more than 200 chefs to help raise funds and awareness to end childhood hunger in America. The ride in Santa Rosa, California, aims to raise $2 million.

* Hotel mogul Steve Wynn has confirmed in a CNBC interview that his Board of Directors has given the greenlight to spend $1.5 billion (which is already in company coffers) for his 20-acre Paradise Park lagoon, with the first phase of construction to start in December.

Steve said the beachfront, boardwalk, restaurants, new hotel tower and convention space will transform the current 130-acre golf course and promises that the shows there will be comparable to Disneyland and “fun for the entire family.”

* And impressionist Gordie Brown canceled his weekend preview shows for his new Strip run at Planet Hollywood due to a stomach virus but says he’ll rest to ensure that he’s ready for Tuesday’s premiere at Cabaret Lounge.