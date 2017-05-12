Q&A: Joe Jonas’ DNCE headlines CBS Radio’s ‘SPF’ on May 20

DNCE is Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle.

DNCE — heartthrob frontman Joe Jonas and bandmates JinJoo Lee, Jack Lawless and Cole Whittle — headline Night 2 of CBS Radio’s “SPF” (that’s sun, pool and fun) concert at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20 (Linkin Park is slated to lead Night 1).

Jonas, with whom I last chatted a year ago before DNCE (pronounced D-N-C-E and not “dance”) opened for Selena Gomez at Mandalay Bay Events Center, answered questions over the phone April 13:

You’re on the bill for CBS Radio’s “SPF” at Boulevard Pool, which is outdoors, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20. Do you prefer indoor or outdoor shows?

They both have their good sides. For the outdoor gigs, Las Vegas is the perfect place. You have the pool to work with — you have big festivals out there, and the weather is always perfect. Indoors, you can control the lighting and production more.

You don’t mind the heat here in Las Vegas?

No, I don’t mind it. I actually like it — I prefer it! But maybe not all day.

What can DNCE fans expect at “SPF”?

It’s going to be a wild and crazy show. We’re releasing a new single tomorrow (April 14). It’s going to be a celebration, a great weekend for music and to get together with other artists to party. Expect a fun time and big, high-energy show.

I interviewed you last May before DNCE opened for Selena Gomez at Mandalay Bay, then a few weeks later, DNCE performed at The Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena, which I also attended. What do you like about performing in Las Vegas?

You always plan out your whole day and night in Las Vegas. There is always something to do, or sometimes you just fall into it. There are plenty of options in Las Vegas.

I have to tell you at the Selena Gomez concert, the reception for DNCE was just as loud, if not louder, for your band.

Thank you very much for saying that — we have a really great time performing together.

Since we last talked, DNCE released an album in November. Are you happy with the finished product?

I’m really happy. It’s a good body of work to share with fans, and it makes everything better to be able to bring it back in the live show to the fans.

DNCE won Best Push Artist at the 2016 MTV Europe Video Music Awards and Best New Artist at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. How does it feel to win awards for such a new act?

It feels great! Our fan base has shown their support to go out and vote for us. It feels overwhelming.

Tell me about the single “Kissing Strangers” featuring Nicki Minaj, which I saw was released yesterday.

A little sample was posted on radio stations yesterday, but the single is out tomorrow. It’s great. Nicki is really fantastic. She works so hard, and it’s great to have her rap on the song. We’re just glad to be a part of it.

Who is on your wish list for music collaborations?

Oh, wow, iconic musicians like Stevie Wonder. It would be amazing to see what we could come up with together.

What else is on the horizon for DNCE?

We’re touring nonstop and gearing up for a lot of shows. We just want to get out there and do a bigger tour, hopefully internationally with a lot of dates.

What do you like to do for fun in Las Vegas when you’re not working?

I do like to play some cards — go with brothers and friends. I hope that we’ll have some luck and do well.

DNCE headlines Night 2 of CBS Radio’s “SPF” at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with Niall Horan, Jason Derulo and more May 20.