Restaurant Week runs through June 30

More than 150 Las Vegas valleywide restaurants are taking part in the 11th annual Restaurant Week that officially began at lunchtime June 19 and continues until June 30. An early kickoff party was hosted by Food Network chef Robert Irvine over the weekend at the Tropicana’s Sky Beach Club.

After more than 10 years and $1.2 million raised for the Three Square food charity, the unique event is underway again The participating chefs and restaurants have created their own prix-fixe menus ranging in price from as low as $20 to as high as $80 with a fixed portion of every meal benefitting Three Square and its fight against hunger in Southern Nevada.

The charity’s mission is to provide its own meals to more than 296,000 hungry residents. Last year’s Restaurant Week put more than 500,000 meals back out into the community. This year’s participants include: husband-and-wife team, Elizabeth Blau and Kim Caneenwalla; Mario Batali’s four Venetian and Palazzo restaurants Alize, Andre’s; Emeril Lagasse’s Delmonico Steakhouse, Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House and his Table 10 restaurant in the Palazzo; Gilley’s Bar-b-que; Urban Turban; Zuma; Mastro’s Ocean Club; Rose, Rabbit Lie; Bouchon Bistro; Cleo, Eiffel Tower; the Foundation Room; Wolfgang Puck’s Lupo, Spago, Cucina and Bar & Grill in Summerlin and MGM; Fogo de Chao; and 15 restaurants at Caesars Entertainment properties. Guests who give back by dining at Gordon Ramsay’s Pub & Grill, Rao’s, Mesa Grill, Old Homesteasd and Mr. Chow will be able to add Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn show tickets to their dinner check for only $20. The full list can be found on the Restaurant Week website www.helpoutdineoutlv.org.

Celebrity chef Rick Moonen commented: “ I have supported Three Square for many, many years and will continue to do so for a very long time. My restaurants, rm seafood and Rx Boiler Room at Mandalay Bay, are participating because supporting Three Square is a priority for me. The charity’s mission of providing wholesome food to hungry people is something I vibe with. Restaurant Week is a way for people to dine out for a cause while enjoying the amazing dishes that Las Vegas has to offer —like my Guinness Braised Shortrib at Rx Boiler Room or the Moroccan Spiced True North Salmon.