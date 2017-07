The late-night temperature high of 107 degrees didn’t stop more than 5,000 fans from packing into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday (July 22) for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura.

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

More than 5,000 fans packed into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center July 22 for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura. (Tom Donoghue)

The late-night temperature high of 107 degrees didn’t stop more than 5,000 fans from packing into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday (July 22) for the 1980s concert tour Retro Futura.

Our thanks to contributing photographer Tom Donoghue who was front, center and backstage for his gallery of photos of Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English and Paul Young.