Richard Marx debuts show at Flamingo Aug. 15

Famed singer-songwriter and producer Richard Marx debuted his limited engagement, “Satisfied: Only The Hits,” in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo on Aug. 15.

Richard Marx debuted his limited engagement, “Satisfied: Only The Hits,” in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo on Aug. 15. (Joseph Sanders/Spiegelworld)

Richard Marx posed for photos backstage with wife, Daisy Fuentes, prior to taking the stage in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo on Aug. 15. (Joseph Sanders/Spiegelworld)

Model beauty Marcelle Braga posed for a Telemundo broadcast with the lions at the Las Vegas Lion Habitat Ranch to mark World Lion Day. (Courtesy)

Fans experienced the pop/rock artist up-close like never before as he performed some of his most notable hits including “Right Here Waiting” and “Satisfied” in an intimate acoustic setting. Richard’s performance was backed by amazing visual elements and personal stories that took the audience on a journey through his musical career.

The Grammy Award winner also posed for photos backstage with wife, Daisy Fuentes, prior to taking the stage. Last night (Aug. 16), the couple on his night off from the show attended the eccentric “Absinthe” show at Caesars Palace.

Richard started off the show in a narrowly framed curtain on an empty stage, singing “Endless Summer Nights” on acoustic guitar. Halfway through the song, the curtains opened further to reveal the beautiful symphony string players in red gowns, as they joined in with him.

After telling the audience how un-Vegas his show is, he got a tongue-in-cheek visit onstage from a beautiful cocktail server that brought him his requested dirty martini.

Richard brought the audience through a chronological journey of his hits, including “Don’t Mean Nothing” and “Satisfied.” He had a lot of accompanying video and often made jokes about his mullet in old pictures.

He performed a section of songs that he wrote for other people, as well, including “This I Promise You,” which *NSYNC recorded.

A real highlight of the show was when he played the song “When You Loved Me,” with a video and recording of his three sons, Brandon, Luke and Jesse, playing the drums, guitar and piano parts. It was another hit production by Vegas producer Seth Yudof, who had the successful CeeLo Green production at Caesars Palace last month.

After his closing song, “Right Here Waiting,” Richard won a huge standing ovation from the entire audience. Seth told me: It was a very intimate show, filled with stories and funny insights into his life.”

Richard Marx will perform “Satisfied: Only The Hits” through Sept. 2 in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas.

Hometown UFC ring girl, cover model and on-air host Brittney Palmer has joined forces with Vegas beauty expert Kamerla Brewer to launch a new sunless tanning spray. Their Shade Self-Tanner is cruelty-free and infused with tea tree oil and sugar extracts for healthy, purified glowing skin.

“After spending nearly a decade of being the go-to sunless tanning provider of everybody from Vegas showgirls to Hollywood superstars, from pageant contestants to top models, I was ready to take my bold brand in a new direction. We created a sunless tanning spray that’s high-quality, easy to apply and a shade for every skin tone. As a UFC ring girl and former Vegas showgirl Brittney knew firsthand how important the perfect spray tan product is for flawless coverage in all different settings. Besides the spray her vivid artwork makes our product stand out from the competition.”

Brittney is an accomplished artist known for the abstract, colorful famous faces she creates. For the Shade can she created a sultry woman’s face “I Promise” taken from her collection of original pieces hung throughout Hollywood’s W Hotel.

Model beauty Marcelle Braga posed for a Telemundo broadcast with the lions at our Las Vegas Lion Habitat Ranch to mark World Lion Day. Marcella is the daughter of celebrity chef, Carla Pellegrino, and has moved back to the valley from her runway and photo studio fashion work in New York City to become the new general manager of mom’s Bratalian restaurant in Henderson.