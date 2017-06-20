Roger Waters performs Us + Them tour in T-Mobile Arena

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena and contributing photographer Tom Donoghue was up front to capture the outrage as Roger let loose his flying inflatable pig and on his new solo album “Is This The Life We Really Want.”

Don’t expect Donald Trump fans to welcome Roger with open arms. As great a guitarist and lyricist that he is, Roger mixes some pretty dark accusations at President Donald Trump who turned up as a cartoonish image on the pig balloon. Roger even slams The Donald over his Atlantic City casinos in “Money” from “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

It’s a bruising attack on America’s 45th president — yet, one that didn’t seem to upset the fans that packed our stadium here. One critic went as far as calling it an “onstage skewering of the president.” Fans of Roger and Donald in other cities may side more with the president than they did here. Roger certainly speaks his mind through the music to topple the walls of politics.

However, he’s still a pop-music superstar albeit a renegade and as our photographer said: “He does make incredible music and the fans loved it.