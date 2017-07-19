Rumors fly over possible Celine Dion romance

European tabloids and paparazzi are going wild in Paris trying to bolster rumors of Celine Dion’s first romance since the death of her manager husband, Rene Angelil, in January 2016. Stories here in Europe linked her this morning (July 19) with her on-stage dancer Pepe Munoz after several sightings of the twosome together at various social outings including a private dinner for two!

Tom Donoghue Celine Dion backstage at The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21.

Pepe is a Spanish dancer who danced in the production of “Cats” and was with Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas before joining Celine on stage. The rumors began after a particularly romantic and sensual dance number at her concert in Bordeaux, France, late last week. They have accelerated because the couple was seen together at the Giambattista Valli parade.

The twosome also was reported strolling anonymously through the French capital after attending the Chanel fashion show. On July 7, they were reported dining together at the Chez Loulou restaurant near the world famous Louvre Museum.

Celine who performs in Marseille tonight (July 19) and in Nice tomorrow (July 20) is now traveling with her teenage son, Rene Charles, and her young twins, Nelson and Eddy who have joined her from their Las Vegas home.

I’d personally discount romance rumors that are bound to make USA tabloid headlines next week as serious but its nice to know that our Caesars Palace headliner has a new male friend as a social companion.