Sarah Jessica Parker opens store in Bellagio

Coveted designer and “Sex & The City” star Sarah Jessica Parker debuted her first West Coast standalone SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique at the Bellagio this past weekend. It’s now one of only two locations in the country — the other is at MGM Grand just outside Washington, D.C. — to offer her chic label’s full collection of shoes, handbags and accessories. To mark the occasion, the actress also introduced a new color line — Bellagio Blue — exclusively available at the Las Vegas boutique.

“Sex & The City” star Sarah Jessica Parker debuted her first West Coast standalone SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique at the Bellagio. (Courtesy of Bellagio)

Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, took over Rehab Beach Club at Hard Rock Hotel on Sunday (Aug. 13). (Jeff Ragazzo/Kabik Photo Group)

Shaquille O’Neal was presented with a plaque and honored by Hard Rock as an “Honorary Sheriff to Rehab Beach Club.” (Jeff Ragazzo/Kabik Photo Group)

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and opportunity thanks to superstar singer Andrea Bocelli and piano prince Sir Elton John. Four lucky well-heeled couples will get the opportunity of a round-trip private, luxury jet flight to and from Italy and simultaneously support the work of the Keep Memory Alive organization right here at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at our Symphony Park.

Founder Larry Ruvo told me: “It’s a remarkable adventure and all the more so as the historical society in Rome has reduced the number of people attending Andrea and Elton’s concert from 825 guests to just 425 people fearing further corrosion of the ancient Colosseum landmark.

“Regrettably, four Vegas couples had to alter their plans due to Labor Day travels making it impossible to fly from McCarran (International Airport) on Sept. 5. So, at the last moment, we have four open spaces to sell to attend the shows, enjoy the trip and assist our clinic fundraising. It’s $200,000 per couple but an experience they’ll never ever have again — the ultimate top of a bucket list!

“The wonderful, newly remodeled, just-opened Hotel Eden will be our base starting Sept. 6. A host of celebrities is coming, including Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Katie Couric and David Foster. On Sept. 7 there’s a private exclusive tour of The Vatican followed by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, who will open the Palazzo de Quirinal for a welcome cocktail. The extraordinary day ends with dinner and musical entertainment at Palazzo Colonna.

“History will be made on Sept. 8 when Andrea headlines with Sir Elton and other prestigious performers in the historic Colosseum. With a dinner beforehand in the Palazzo Doria Pamphilj guests have a full day in Rome to do as they choose before our final Sept. 10 night when Andrea and David create a musical concert surprise together in the famous Cinecetta film studios where “Ben Hur” was filmed. Then the luxury jet returns everybody back to Las Vegas.”

For additional information and to reserve your trip call 702-701-7894 at Keep Memory Alive.

Vegas grandmother, cancer survivor and long distance runner Helene Neville is now just 38 days away from a return home that will give her the world record of running through every one of the mainland 48 states border to border. In previous years Helene, a Las Vegas nurse has won the record for running the entire perimeter of the United States north to south, west to east, south to north and then east to west.

Not content with those records Helene decided, despite four cancer surgeries, that she had to visit the remaining 12 states she didn’t run through on her four cross-country jaunts. With 38 days remaining in this ultimate challenge, she took the time to talk to me about her goal to finish the run on Sept. 23 at her start-and-finish line outside the Westgate Hotel.

“It makes me smile every day as I think about finishing this run at the Westgate. To begin and end each day in unfamiliar surroundings. To ask and receive help from strangers in whatever way they were willing and able to show up. Choosing to look for kindness in others rather than stay on guard expecting the worst. To spend time alone. Mostly, to rethink impossible.

“The support along the way has totally powered me to keep going along the miles of lonely rural roads vastly desolate through this Middle America run.

“My body, although road weary, beaten and battered is now in familiar terrain and the weather is tolerable.

“I totally underestimated the blow the months of unrelenting hills, high heat and high humidity would deliver to me in Middle America.

“I can’t wait to reach home. There are 38 days to go with Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah and Nevada for me to complete running across America — every state in the lower 48, border to border.

“I am so looking forward to running through my hometown on Sept. 23 — and I hope a lot of people turn out to welcome me back. Jennifer Romas and her dancer cast of “Sexxy” at the Westgate have agreed to form a guard of honor lineup.”

We all wish Helene much success in the final five weeks of her extraordinary endeavor.

“We’re thrilled to be in Las Vegas. I don’t think we ever imagined this early on in our relatively new business we would have, not only a first but a second home with the MGM family,” Sarah said. “And it’s particularly exciting to be at Bellagio. I don’t think we even realized how suitable a home it would be for us. This idea of a party for your foot really makes sense in Vegas.”

She believes that color is the new neutral and gives shoe-lovers the opportunity to select from all the vibrant shades of her signature “Fawn” heel, along with a bevy of chic flats, sexy sandals and stylish pumps. The Las Vegas location’s stunning Bellagio Blue hue is featured in select styles, and her brand’s Little Black Dress is available in-store along with handbags, accessories and scented candles.

Randy Morton, president and chief operating officer of Bellagio, said, “Building this partnership with Ms. Parker has been an incredible experience and further elevates Bellagio’s luxury retail offerings. We’ve worked closely to create a boutique that reflects her style, sophistication and panache.

The boutique is in the Promenade retail corridor, and prices of her handbags and accessories range from $30 to $695.

Uber-fan Janine Noble told me: “Sarah arrived in the store early, and immediately started letting those in the front of the line into the shop. In the beginning, she was able to walk around and help pick out shoes and evaluate the fit as shoppers tried them on. As the store became more crowded, she stayed on one side of the room signing purchases of shoes, bags, cellphone cases, and even took photos with shopper fans. She was extremely sweet and spent time getting to know each customer who came over to her. She told me: ‘Everyone has been so good to me here’. ”

Former professional basketball player, Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, took over Rehab Beach Club at Hard Rock Hotel on Sunday (Aug. 13). Prior to his DJ set, he was presented with a plaque and honored by Hard Rock as an “Honorary Sheriff to Rehab Beach Club.” During his live DJ set, musician and rapper, Chamillionaire and hip-hop artist, Trae Tha Truth collaborated with Shaq mixing up various songs to keep the crowd hyped up.

Legendary former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, also made an appearance on stage while DJ Diesel played and Iron Mike posed for photos with Shaq for fans in the crowd. Professional boxer and undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather also was spotted again at the original Vegas dayclub relaxing in a personal hot tub of a private VIP cabana.

“Law & Order: SVU” actress Joanna Bonaro has written a TV pilot “Good ’n Screwed” about divorced, widowed and still-single women dating, romancing, lusting, getting it on and getting it off after age 40. She’ll screen it for the first time at next week’s AOF FEST here in Vegas on Tuesday (Aug. 23). Joanna stars in the proposed network series with Robert Funaro, from the current USA Network’s “Sinner” series.

It was an evening of romance for headliners of the current hit comedy, “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” Jai Rodriguez and Kendra Wilkinson on Sunday (Aug. 13). The duo helped Gabriel Lopera propose to his gal pal Cindy Yepes, who was celebrating her 30th birthday. After enjoying the show, the bride-to-be was in shock after her longtime boyfriend got down on one knee. He had the engagement ring at the ready when she said yes!

Recently, Kendra and Jai attended the “X Burlesque” show at the Flamingo and loved it so much they hired X choreographers, Meeka Onstead and Anthony Cardella to create a sexy dance number for their own Paris Las Vegas show. Kendra is about to debut it in “Sex Tips” as a seductive number for Jai!