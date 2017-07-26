ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Robin Leach

Scott Disick breaks his no-smile rule

July 26, 2017 - 4:16 pm
 

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” TV reality star Scott Disick is the first to tell you he rarely smiles. And he hates when asked to smile for the cameras. In fact, he refuses! Scott maintains that he looks better when he’s not smiling. And, you’ve never seen him smile on the E! Entertainment cable network television series.

But he broke his own rules on a Las Vegas weekend visit.

While hosting back-to-back parties Saturday (July 22) at the Liquid Pool in Aria and the 1 OAK nightclub in The Mirage he let out a huge grin, which photographer Bryan Steffy immediately captured. It’s now a rare photo!

Fans of the handsome bearded TV star turned out in full force at both venues for the afternoon of DJ duties under the sun and the evening behind the dual decks by night.

Our thanks to Bryan Steffy for his gallery of both the serious Scott — and the rarity of the smiling Scott.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like