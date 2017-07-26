Scott Disick breaks his no-smile rule

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” TV reality star Scott Disick is the first to tell you he rarely smiles. And he hates when asked to smile for the cameras. In fact, he refuses! Scott maintains that he looks better when he’s not smiling. And, you’ve never seen him smile on the E! Entertainment cable network television series.

TV reality star Scott Disick gives the camera a rare smile at one of his two Las Vegas parties Saturday (July 22). (Bryan Steffy)

TV reality star Scott Disick gives the camera a rare smile at one of his two Las Vegas parties Saturday (July 22). (Bryan Steffy)

TV reality star Scott Disick gives the camera a rare smile at one of his two Las Vegas parties Saturday (July 22). (Bryan Steffy)

But he broke his own rules on a Las Vegas weekend visit.

While hosting back-to-back parties Saturday (July 22) at the Liquid Pool in Aria and the 1 OAK nightclub in The Mirage he let out a huge grin, which photographer Bryan Steffy immediately captured. It’s now a rare photo!

Fans of the handsome bearded TV star turned out in full force at both venues for the afternoon of DJ duties under the sun and the evening behind the dual decks by night.

Our thanks to Bryan Steffy for his gallery of both the serious Scott — and the rarity of the smiling Scott.