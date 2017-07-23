SHARK WEEK PREVIEW

The highlight on Discovery is tonight when Olympian and Vegas poker regular Michael Phelps will face off to a great white shark as part of the highly anticipated Shark Week 2017.

Wynn Nightlife pays homage to “Shark Week,” the annual weeklong television event/pop culture phenomenon, with five days of killer Shark Swim branded parties starting today and running until next Sunday. The Discovery cable TV network has turned the scares, thrills and chills of the undersea creatures into a global nail-biter and the four shark attack movies with Ian Zeiring and Tara Reid have been box office smash hits — one of which was filmed here at the Stratosphere hotel.

Now our Wynn nightlife experts capitalize and dive deep into Shark Swim-themed events with sets by residents The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Virgil Abloh and Marshmello. Each event features giveaways, immersive shark-themed décor and plenty of party fun.

The highlight on Discovery is tonight when Olympian and Vegas poker regular Michael Phelps will face off with a great white shark as part of the highly anticipated Shark Week 2017.

“Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” will air tonight when the winner of 23 Olympic gold medals will take on the shark in a 100-meter, open-water race off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa.

Michael says he has been obsessed with sharks, and the Discovery event will see him compete with the predator of the sea that can swim up to 10 times faster than humans.

Let’s see who would win a race.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s hard for me to race something that has the speed that they have, and how fast they can turn on a dime is something that’s truly incredible, especially with the size of these animals. I got in and did my best, and you guys are going to have to see what the outcome is.”

Here’s a YouTube preview clip:

He added: “I’m a massive geek when it comes to sharks. … Just being able to see a handful of species of sharks out of the over 500 sharks we have in the world — that just really excited me.”

After racing a great white shark, the Vegas regular will take up another challenge with “Shark School With Michael Phelps” on July 30, when he will swim up close with a 13-foot hammerhead in the Bahamas.

The cable network has promised that his race with sharks will be both “educational and exciting.”

Here’s the rundown of the Wynn Shark Week DJ events:

• July 23 — The Chainsmokers – XS

• July 24 — Virgil Abloh – XS

• July 26 — Diplo – Encore Beach Club (NightSwim)

• July 28 — Marshmello – Encore Beach Club, Brillz – Encore Beach Club (NightSwim), The Chainsmokers – XS

• July 29 — The Chainsmokers – Encore Beach Club, Getter – Encore Beach Club (NightSwim), Dillon Francis – XS

• July 30 — Vice – Encore Beach Club, Marshmello – XS (NightSwim)