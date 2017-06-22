Solid Gold Soul at Bally’s. (Courtesy)

Producer and choreographer Nannette Barbera celebrates her “Solid Gold Soul” show at Bally’s. A second version will open next month in Reno after she opens the new “ICandy” show there with Baywatch beauty Angelica Bridges, who will move it here to the Strip in August.

……

It’s the final night of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrating the fifth anniversary of his Steak restaurant in Paris Las Vegas.

……

But it’s the opening night of PT’s Gold 54th valley tavern on Silver Ranch and Decatur Boulevard with a happy hour that runs until 10 p.m. with 50 percent discount on drinks and pizzas.

……

Two ends of the musical spectrum as American rapper Phora, who began singing at the age of 7, presents his hip hop show at Vinyl in the Hard Rock Hotel… And the Ronnie Rose dance band plays at the South Point.

……

Acclaimed top world DJ Tiesto spins at Hakkasan nightclub in MGM while DJ Wellman is at the Ling Ling club there.