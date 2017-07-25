The Chainsmokers at Machine Guns Vegas

America’s top No. 1 DJ team, The Chainsmokers took time out of their Wynn residency to shoot at the Machine Guns Vegas outdoor setup in the heart of the Mojave Desert.

The EDM pop duo Andrew (Drew) Taggart and Alex Pall, shot firearms, including the M429 SAW belt-fed machine gun, the M2 and M60, outdoors before their headline gig at the XS club Night Swim party.

Machine Guns Vegas’ professional range staff assisted The Chainsmokers and their friends throughout the entirety of the shoot, showing them how to handle their firepower like pros.

The DJ duo had the group laughing and cheering as they blasted away at their targets in the great outdoors.