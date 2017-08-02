The Killers rock Vegas

On July 31, the Entertainment Capital of the World welcomed alternative rock band, The Killers, back to their hometown during a special pop-up performance at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.
Broadcasted on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the Las Vegas natives gave the packed crowd a sneak preview of their highly anticipated new album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” including a performance of their newest single “The Man.”
The energetic audience also enjoyed classic Killers’ hits including “Somebody Told Me,” “Humans” and “Mr. Brightside.”