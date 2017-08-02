ad-fullscreen
Robin Leach

The Killers rock Vegas

By Robin Leach Niche Division of Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2017 - 9:20 am
 
Updated August 2, 2017 - 9:33 am

On July 31, the Entertainment Capital of the World welcomed alternative rock band, The Killers, back to their hometown during a special pop-up performance at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

Broadcasted on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the Las Vegas natives gave the packed crowd a sneak preview of their highly anticipated new album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” including a performance of their newest single “The Man.”

The energetic audience also enjoyed classic Killers’ hits including “Somebody Told Me,” “Humans” and “Mr. Brightside.”

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
