The madness of Halloween: Things that can’t happen but did

It’s the Day of the Dead, but the night of shocking scandalous costumes. Welcome to Halloween 2017 where thousands of revelers will be dressed up as everything from the angel innocence of Alice in Wonderland to the naughtiness of slutty school girls or creepy clowns to criminal masterminds. Check below for the rundown of some select Halloween parties.

The 22nd annual Fetish & Fantasy Ball was held at the Red Rock Resort over the weekend. (Tom Donoghue)

• Our Vegas Golden Knights held their own Halloween party before leaving to the East Coast for an eight-game away trip. They lost to the New York Islanders last night (Oct. 30) 6-3 and yet another goalie, Oscar Dansk, was injured late in the second period. Maxim Lagace took over and the Golden Knights are making an emergency recall on Dylan Ferguson for tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. He’s only 18, so give him credit for playing in the big-leagues already.

Maybe it was the shock of seeing winger James Neal as a shocking clown at the team’s Halloween party.

• Think that’s zany? Well you should have been at the weekend Fetish & Fantasy Ball held at the Red Rock Resort. It was the 22nd consecutive year of the madness and insanity and contributing photographer Tom Donoghue was among the 4,000 wild and crazy partygoers having fun in a multitude of outrageous costumes and sideshow attractions that even included a human petting zoo.

• Halloween has a giving side to it at the Space where Mark Shunock, MC of the Hard Rock’s “Magic Mike” show has the bulging muscular cast join with the glamour girls of the “Sexxy” topless show at the Westgate to host a Tuesday edition of Monday’s Dark. Representatives from 22 different charities will take part in the hot Halloween party.

NEAR DRAMA

While dancing in a frenzy to the music of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” halfway across an onstage prop guitar this weekend pop princess Britney Spears whipped her hair up and down side to side. Just before the routine ended one of the hair extensions tangled under her hand and ripped out. Britney didn’t miss a beat kicking it to the stage floor. Her four-year run draws to a close at Planet Hollywood on New Year’s Eve when she plans to take a break followed by a new recording album session and some tour dates before considering an offer to return to Vegas at a rival hotel.

Yesterday, Britney delivered the completed painting she’s been working on to be auctioned at the star-studded Vegas Cares entertainment show at The Venetian on Sunday that will benefit the Las Vegas shooting victims.

Siegfried & Roy have confirmed they will be attending and presenting at the Vegas Cares show and 12 former “Jubilee” dancers in their original feathers, fishnets and sequins will open the show in a unique reunion with the Elvis Presley ‘Viva Las Vegas’ routine. They are rehearsing the number on Thursday.

CAN’T BUT DID

Retired U.S. Army colonel and Vegas author John B Alexander has just published his newest book, “Reality Denied.” It’s firsthand experiences with things that can’t happen- but did! He is best known as a leading advocate for the development of non-lethal weapons and of military applications of the paranormal. His new book challenges conventional science and covers a wide range of phenomena from UFOs, NDEs, remote viewing, metal bending, to voodoo and many more topics. It also includes our interactions with shamans around the world.

John deals with the thorny issues of life after death, mind over matter and telepathic communications with animals. His firsthand perceptive shows where physical and spiritual domains collide providing glimpses of worlds beyond everyday reality.

MATT’S NEW DANCERS

Auditions get underway tomorrow at 1 OAK in The Mirage for the new Dirty Virgins dance troupe for singer Matt Goss, who opens at the nightclub in early December. He’s flying in from Los Angeles to supervise the auditions.

WRESTLING LEGEND

We lost World Wrestling personality Roddy Piper in the summer of 2015 but his legacy will live on in a new film production that Nine Legends director David Sinnott has created. Here’s the trailer on You Tube:

The production features never-before-seen footage of “The Hot Rod,” also nicknamed “Rowdy,” who was in the ring when the sports events played Las Vegas. It’s a deep dig through his 40-year career, which also included big-screen appearances, including the lead role in John Carpenter’s cult classic “They Live.” Dave is donating a percentage of the sales to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon, which offers expert pediatric health care services for kids.

Dave told me: “This project meant a lot to me to put together. I have fond memories of working with Piper on another project and it didn’t sit well with me that so much great footage was locked away in a vault. I recall his daughter was present for the entirety of our film shoot and it was clearly evident that he was a decent family man. It was important for me to connect with Roddy’s wife, Kitty Toombs, for input on this project.”

She commented: “This is Roddy, candid, serious and at times laughing at himself as he digs into some of the psychology and experiences that propelled him in and out of the wrestling arena.

“He saw firsthand during his decades in Portland, Oregon the groundbreaking, good work being done at the Doernbecher Children Hospital. Throughout the years he loved giving time volunteering as a celebrity during fundraisers but even more so, just stopping by to roam the halls and chat with the children. He shared with his family how those kids were the real heroes and what they gave him was far more than they ever realized.”

The stream at ninelegendsfilm.com is only $7.99 and includes access to “Nine Legends,” starring our hometown hero Mike Tyson and others, such as Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho.

MINT SEATS

Passengers on Jet Blue flights to and from Las Vegas and New York are about to get a super treat in luxury travel that no other airline offers on our hometown route. Welcome to its Mint transcontinental expansion plan with opulent comfort including the longest fully flat bed seating in its own enclosed private suite that comes with a 15-inch flat screen with free entertainment and Wi-Fi service, Jet Blue will unveil the new level of magnificence on Friday, promising 70 daily Mint flights between the East and West coasts before New Year’s Eve. That’s roughly one in every 14. There will be two flights daily in both directions between McCarran International Airport and JFK, starting in November.

TONIGHT’S TIPS: HAPPY HALLOWEEN

• The 14th annual freak show becomes part of Hyde’s Halloween celebrations at the Bellagio with rare curiosities, bearded ladies and sword-swallowers.

• Halloween Peek-A-Boo Party at The Space with the casts of the Jennifer Romas’ adult entertainment “Sexxy” show at the Westgate and Channing Tatum’s crew at “Magic Mike’s” male burlesque production in the Hard Rock Hotel.

• The Freakling Brothers present the Trilogy of Terror for the 25th year. Enter through the Gates of Hell on Grand Canyon Drive.

• The quiet will be shattered with screams out at the Bonnie Springs Ranch with haunted houses to spook the guests after the horrors of the trail walk and train. The added bonus is the Zombie Paintball Express.

• Zak Bagan’s Haunted Museum on East Charleston Boulevard.

• Check into the Asylum at Hotel Fear with lasvegashaunts.com at the Meadows Mall.

• Oingo Boingo at Hard Rock Hotel.

• David Goldrake Grand Illusionist special Halloween-themed show at Tropicana.

• The Fright Dome at the Circus Circus Adventuredome.

• Fright Spike: The Official Halloween Monster Bash at Gold Spike downtown.

• Jamie Jones presents Paradise Halloween at XS Nightclub.

• DJ Kaskade at Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace.

• DJ Rae Sremmurd at Drai’s nightclub atop the Cromwell.

Beware the scary spiders, wanton witches and ghastly ghouls but have a fun night. Stay safe amidst the madness!