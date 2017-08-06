The Studio at the Palms works with LVAA jazz students

Vegas is adding to its reputation as the Entertainment Capital of the World with the ever-growing number of musical stars who are now recording while working, living or visiting here. Nobody knows better than Zoe Thrall of The Studio at the Palms the impact being made in the recording industry of a first-class facility in Las Vegas. Our town joins the hit-makers who have traditionally worked in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Mobile, London and even Montserrat in the Caribbean.

Zoe Thrall is the director of The Studio at the Palms. (Denise Truscello)

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts world jazz studies students. (Courtesy)

The Studio at the Palms. (Courtesy)

The Studio at the Palms. (Courtesy)

Our local recording director Zoe, who works with the superstars, says the future of music in Las Vegas is safe and secure with the performing arts students of our hometown.

As the director of The Studio at the Palms, I have been privileged to work with artists that produce some of the most iconic music that is heard today. Celine Dion, Elton John, Maroon 5, Beyonce and many others have graced our studios. But one of the most satisfying musical experiences we are a part of comes from right here in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, our public performing arts high school in downtown Las Vegas, is a nationally recognized school. The school, under Principal Scott Walker, offers programs in dance, theater, visual arts, band, choir, guitar, mariachi, orchestra and piano. The majority of the students come from the greater Las Vegas area and the program requires a rigorous audition, plus a high-academic requirement. Once accepted the school requires students maintain a high GPA.

Although Gov. Brian Sandoval’s recently announced STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) initiative recognizes outstanding schools in these fields, there’s still much work that can be done to improve.

This is why the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts should be recognized and supported for the exceptional program of studies it offers. It is one of the first schools in the district to require 86 minutes per day of classes as compared with the standard 50 minutes in a comprehensive high school. In addition, the world jazz studies department requires one hour of practice on the student’s major instrument.

The Studio at the Palms works closely with the director of world jazz studies, Patrick Bowen, to record the LVAA Big Band and some of the jazz ensemble/combo bands. The school has a number of awards that distinguish it as one of the premier high school programs in the country.

Some of the school’s awards include:

• Twelve Grammy Signature School Awards, an honor unparalleled by any other high school in the nation.

• Named a National Magnet School of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America in 2017.

• Named a 2016-2018 Exemplary Arts School by the Arts School Network, the nation’s largest professional membership organization of specialized arts schools.

• U.S. News and World Report recognizes LVAA as one of America’s top high schools, awarding the school a Silver rating

The school’s world jazz studies awards include:

• 13 DownBeat Awards since 2002.

• Finalist at Monterey Jazz Festival 10 times.

• Best in State at the Reno Jazz Festival every year in attendance.

• Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival — Best in class for Big Band and Combo.

Because the academic side of these programs is high, even students not pursuing music professionally end up in competitive careers that benefit the community. As active as I was in high school music programs, there was nothing available in our community at the level of LVAA. I only wish a program like this existed when I was in high school. I’m sure had it existed, it would have made the first two years of college that much easier.

To keep programs like this going requires the support of the community. Each year, with the generous backing of the nonprofit Friends of LVAA, additional funds are raised to benefit every department of the school. The money goes toward travel scholarships, instruments, lighting equipment and various supplies. These fundraising efforts culminate each year with the gala, this year celebrating 25 years of excellence on Nov. 13. For more information on the gala, visit www.lasvegasacademy.net.

The Studio at the Palms is proud to support the students and faculty of the Las Vegas Academy. So if Celine, Elton or J-Lo ever want to pop in and check out their future musicians, the studio is always open!