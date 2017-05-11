Today in Las Vegas: Forum Shops of Caesars Palace marks 25 years

The Forum Shops of Caesars Palace is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year in Las Vegas. It opened on May 11, 1992. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

TODAY IN LAS VEGAS

The 2017 Miss USA Pageant contestants compete in preliminary competition at Mandalay Bay. Finalists won’t be announced until the Fox telecast Sunday with Julianne Hough of “Dancing With the Stars” returning as host with Terrence J and entertainment by Axis at Planet Hollywood headliner Pitbull, Brett Eldredge and the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson One.”

The Forum Shops of Caesars Palace, with those still-amazing curved escalators, celebrates its 25th anniversary, and employees and stores from that May 11, 1992, opening day will be recognized with commemorative keepsakes.

The four days of Helldorado complete with PBR’s “Last Cowboy Standing” begin at Las Vegas Village opposite The Luxor and Mandalay Bay.

Brand Steakhouse at Monte Carlo serves its last meal and closes to make way for the transformation into MGM Park Hotel.

Scott Alexander and his band kick off a three-night run at Gilley’s Saloon & Dance Hall at T.I.

Steel Panther prowls like uncaged animals at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

DJ Tiesto makes the magic at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

DJ Esco is behind the wheels of steel at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

DJ Chuckie spins the 1’s and 2’s at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

And DJ Five counts the action at Tao at The Venetian.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Don’t forget Mother’s Day on Sunday: Send flowers, book a beauty salon package and/or treat her to brunch!

Be sure to read our Friday Neon interviews here and in The RJ with Latin American star chef Lorena Garcia as she opens her much-anticipated restaurant Chica at The Venetian and pop prince Joe Jonas of DNCE ahead of CBS Radio’s “SPF” concerts at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from May 19-20.

It’s a night with The Phantom as touring musical star Chris Mann reaches “The Point of No Return” with “The Music of the Night” at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. In addition to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s amazing songs, Chris tells stories about his 700 touring performances as The Phantom.

And final rehearsals are underway for the 52 contestants in The Miss USA Pageant ahead of Sunday’s crowning of a new titleholder by reigning queen Deshauna Barber.