Today: Journey concert benefits Make-a-Wish; Sparrow + Wolf opens

Ross Valory, Arnel Pineda and Jonathan Cain of Journey perform during the band's opening night of its nine-show residency at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

Chef Brian Howard opens Sparrow + Wolf in Chinatown on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Facebook)

Dillon Francis and Nick Jonas at XS in Steve Wynn's Encore on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Danny Mahoney)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Journey donates proceeds from its show at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel to Make-a-Wish of Southern Nevada so that more wishes can be granted to children battling life-threatening illnesses. Journey performs the albums “Escape” and “Frontiers” in their entirety.

Guitar guru Carlos Santana returns to his residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Las Vegas chef Brian Howard opens his restaurant Sparrow + Wolf (neither is on the menu!) with a ribbon cutting and traditional blessing of a lion dance by Lohan School of Shaolin, who concludes with hanging lettuce in the doorway. The festivities are at 4480 Spring Mountain Road, the food street where chefs dine after-hours. One main feature is perhaps one of the largest grills in Las Vegas for Brian’s global offerings.

It’s The Year of the Leprechaun, and the “50 Shades! The Parody” cast at Bally’s handles inaugural tapping of the keg at O’Shea’s with Brian “Lucky” Thomas. Try your hand for the luck of the Irish at the 24-hour beer pong game.

San Diego’s Through the Roots headlines Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Dillon Francis propels the dual decks into high speed for Night Swim at Encore Beach Club.

DJ Karma has good luck behind the wheels of steel at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

Metro Boomin spins the 1’s and 2’s at Light at Mandalay Bay.

And DJs Shr3d and Beatnik lead the Down & Derby retro roller-disco party at Gold Spike.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

“X Burlesque” at The Flamingo celebrates its diamond anniversary.

It’s the start of the three-day Crapshoot Comedy Festival at the Downtown El Cortez and nearby locations. Details: CrapshootComedyFestival.com.

Argentina’s Enanitos Verdes headlines HOB.

The existence of hell gets a new look at Cockroach Theater with the crisis-of-belief play “The Christians” by Lucas Hnath.

Two more days remain in British Sandwich Week, and Planet Hollywood titan Robert Earl’s four Earl of Sandwich outlets serve Ham & Swiss dating back to London street vendors in the mid-1800s.

DJ Tiesto mans the wheels of steel at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

DJ Esco spins at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

DJ Diplo is the ambassador of music at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

And DJ Ruckus creates the scene at Tao at The Venetian.