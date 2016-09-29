Tonight in L.V.: Liberace Mansion, Chippendales, Phantogram, Cherry Boom Boom, ‘Solid Gold Soul,’ Harvest, Sage

The Liberace Mansion opens its doors for a “Putting on the Glitz” fundraiser for Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. Pianist Wes Winters will re-create the sounds of Liberace, and there will be a performance by Broadway in the Hood.

Mikey Perez, guest host Nyle DiMarco and James Davis backstage at Chippendales in The Rio. (Denise Truscello)

Liberace at the Las Vegas Hilton in 1979. (Courtesy)

TONIGHT IN L.V.

The lovingly restored Liberace Mansion opens its doors for a “Putting on the Glitz” fundraiser for Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. Pianist Wes Winters will re-create the sounds of Liberace, and there will be a performance by Broadway in the Hood. Guests have the opportunity to tour the mansion and museum.

The Las Vegas Bike Fest begins its four days of fun in Fremont East District in Downtown. Branscombe Richmond and his “Roadies and Renegades Rock Tour” performs Friday and Saturday, with appearances by actress Kathleen Kinmont and comedian Geechy Guy. Four motorcycles, including a 2017 Harley Davidson Roadster and Victory Octane, will be given away with $100,000 in cash and prizes.

AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL and DANCING WITH THE STARS champion Nyle DiMarco celebrates his guest-hosting appearance in CHIPPENDALES at The Rio.

Cherry Boom Boom celebrates its grand opening at The Tropicana

Jean-Georges Vongerichten is the feature chef in Food Truck Takeover at Royden Ellamar’s Harvest in The Bellagio.

Chef Shawn McClain hosts a special dinner at his restaurant Sage in Aria.

SOLID GOLD SOUL celebrates its grand opening at Windows Showroom in Bally’s.

Crown Avenue headlines at Hard Rock Live! on the Strip.

Phantogram headlines Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Alex Bugnon headlines at Aliante.

The B-Sharps, Steady 45’s and Matamoskai headline House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

A.C. Slater rocks out at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

The Saints of Las Vegas (Brent Muscat, Rob Cournoyer and Anthony Serrano) are at Lounge at The Palms.

Bonfire lights up 3rd Street Stage on Fremont Street Experience.

Blue String Theory is on nearby Main Street Stage.

And ZZ Top tribute band Hell Raisers is on 1st Street Stage.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

Our weekly Celebrities in L.V. turns the focus on the stars of the third-annual Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival at Las Vegas Village; Jerry Lewis’ Q+A at South Point; Puff Daddy and Lil Kim at MGM Grand Garden Arena; and The Killers celebrating “Sam’s Town” at, appropriately, Sam’s Town.