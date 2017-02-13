Tonight in L.V.: ‘Love Letters’ at The Space, Springs Preserve, Lady Gaga, Jimmy Buffett, ‘Monday Night Raw’

Former “Jersey Boys” at Paris Las Vegas actor-singer Graham Fenton joins with his wife, former “Showstoppers” at Wynn Las Vegas actress-singer Nicole Kaplan, both pictured here, to read “Love Letters” at the new community arts center The Space.

Nicole Kaplan and Graham Fenton arrive for the "Christmas Crooner" charity concert at Westgate on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Springs Preserve celebrates its 10th anniversary with a re-created 1905 historical streetscape to show the humble beginnings of our Boomtown.

Tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga’s “Joanne World Tour” stop at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 11 and for Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don t Know Tour” stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1.

WWE presents its “Monday Night Raw” at T-Mobile Arena as bodies are slammed, heads are hit, and general mayhem ensues.

Celebrations for Tuesday’s fifth anniversary of The Mob Museum get off to an early start with a screening of the 1975 movie “Capone” about the gangster’s life starring Ben Gazzara, Harry Guardino and Sylvester Stallone.

Pink Panther rapper Riff Raff is at Backstage Bar & Billiards Downtown.

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns is at Lounge at The Palms.

DJ duo Tritonal plays progressive house at its “Painting With Dreams” party at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

DJ Slander has nice words at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

And DJs Eric D-Lux and Five team up for the Faed Flawless party at Jewel at Aria.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Happy Valentine’s Day!

“Finding Neverland” opens for a six-day run at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts telling the story behind the beloved children’s classic “Peter Pan.” Four young brothers and their widow mother provide playwright J.M. Barrie with the inspiration for his magic tale for the ages.

Las Vegas singer Clint Holmes joins with wife and fellow vocalist, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, to read the closing edition of “Love Letters” at The Space for Valentine’s Day.

In recognition of The Mob Museum’s fifth anniversary, Nevada residents receive free admission, and two Tommy guns linked to The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre go on display.

Galactic and The Bright Light Social Hour raise the roof at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade.

DJ Burns fires up a hot set at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

And busy DJ Five counts the hits at Hyde Bellagio.