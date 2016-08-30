Tonight in L.V.: The Deftones, The Chainsmokers, Texas Tenors, Spandex Nation, UNLV football

The Texas Tenors make their headlining debut in their own show for the first time on the Strip with two nights of shows at Windows Showroom in Bally’s. They promise new songs, plus their patriotic winners of “God Bless the USA” and “Unchained Melody.”

The Deftones. (13th Witness)

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Multiplatinum Grammy Award-winning alternative rock band The Deftones are at The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel to promote their upcoming album, “Gore,” and new single “Doomed User.”

The Chainsmokers, fresh off their performance of their new No. 1 hit “Closer” with Halsey at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, are at Omnia in Caesars Palace.

Nearby, DJ Ikon is at the Heart of Omnia.

Spandex Nation stretches out on First Street Stage of Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas.

Nearby, Alter Ego searches for itself on Main Street Stage of FSE.

Author Kevin McEneaney reads and signs copies of his Hunter S. Thompson book “Fear, Loathing & The Birth of Gonzo” at The Writer’s Block on Fremont Street.

The 2016 season of Rebel football with head coach Tony Sanchez is kicked off by the UNLV Alumni Association honoring the late Rich Abajian, former UNLV assistant football coach.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

Labor Day Weekend celebrations get off to an early and raucous start with the return of Billy Idol to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, plus guest columns from Dana Beatty, the girl with the green thumb who keeps the horticultural spectaculars always blooming at The Palazzo; Noel Bowman, who always keeps the temperature ice cold at Minus 5; and David Laird, the Lord of Balvenie who makes the perfect scotch ambassador for our watering holes.