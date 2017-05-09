Tonight in Las Vegas: Clint Holmes’ residency, birthday at Golden Nugget

The fifth-anniversary celebration of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Downtown Las Vegas. Frank Wildhorn and Clint Holmes are pictured here. (Erik Kabik)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Singer Clint Holmes celebrates his birthday and residency opening at Golden Nugget.

Impressionist Gordie Brown returns to the Strip with the debut of his show at Cabaret Lounge at Planet Hollywood.

Celine Dion returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through June 3.

It’s National Travel & Tourism Week in Las Vegas, and our LVCVA joins with U.S. Travel Association for a one-hour Rally Day celebration at Fashion Show hosted by former Mayor Oscar Goodman with cast members from “Absinthe,” Chippendales, “Fantasy,” “Legends in Concert,” “Magic Mike Live,” Human Nature, “Divas” and the Cirque du Soleil spectacles.

It’s the final night of the musical marriage, made in Las Vegas, by Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

And DJ Burns heats up Omnia at Caesars.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

For the 38th year, The San Gennaro Feast returns for five days through Sunday at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas. The memory of the late Tony Sacca will be honored tonight by The Sacca Band, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Denise Clemente and Sam Riddle. Also in the lineup: The Lon Bronson Band, Philly Cuzz, “MJ Live” and more, plus fireworks at 9 p.m. Sunday.

More than 70 restaurants are serving Italian and international foods, and there are amusement rides, games and a petting zoo. This is the biggest Italian food-and-music festival held bi-annually in honor of The Patron Saint of Naples.

C.J. Simmons headlines Gilley’s Saloon & Dance Hall at T.I.

DJ Ikon slays at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

DJ Darkerdaze brings the gloom at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas.

And DJ Five counts ’em down at Light at Mandalay Bay.