Tonight in Las Vegas: Jennifer Lopez returns with ‘All I Have’; John Fogerty’s birthday

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (Courtesy)

John Fogerty performs at The Venetian Theater last September in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

Chadwick Johnson performs at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Michael Paparazzo)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

All eyes will be on the return of Jennifer Lopez to Axis at Planet Hollywood for her hit residency “All I Have.” Gossip watchers will be checking to see if new beau MLB legend Alex Rodriguez will spend Memorial Day Weekend here. J.Lo — and A-Rod? — is here through June 11.

John Fogerty celebrates his 72nd birthday during his “Fortunate Son” concert at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The singer-songwriter and guitarist, who shows no signs of slowing down, will be presented with a birthday cake onstage, and here’s hoping that it doesn’t have 72 candles that he has to blow out!

The Venetian headliners Human Nature wraps its third and final taping of a PBS special in the former “Phantom — the Las Vegas Spectacular” Theater at The Venetian that’s been reconfigured for guests to sit onstage to watch the four Australian “Jukebox” stars perform in-the-round.

Chadwick Johnson headlines at The Italian American Club showroom.

Whiskey Maiden has country music in hand at Gilley’s at T.I.

Believe it or not, but Las Vegas has an Old Time Fiddlers Association, and it has an Open Jam session at James Gibson Library on West Lake Mead Parkway.

DJ Direct plays it like it is at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ Baauer does his “Harlem Shake” at Light at Mandalay Bay. Studio B, a trio of EDM musicians from my old hometown of London, England, also is at Light.

And DJ Flosstradamus spins the 1’s and 2’s at Surrender at Encore.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Lukas Graham is poolside at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals lock up at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Rob Staley begins a three-night run at Gilley’s.

Eric Benet and Marsha Ambrosius headline House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

The Las Vegas Fashion Council hosts its third-annual Art Live fundraiser at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with the auction of 10 mannequins for scholarships.

Eighty of our city’s finest restaurants, nightclubs and beverage purveyors join for The Epicurean Affair at The Palazzo pool deck. This gourmet event hosted by The Venetian chef Timon Balloo of Sugar Cane features savory cuisine and succulent cocktails poolside for an elegant and fun evening benefiting Nevada Restaurant Association’s educational and scholarship programs.

And Memorial Day Weekend has an early start with DJ Esco at Drai’s atop The Cromwell, Benny Black at Ghostbar atop The Palms, Zedd at Hakkasan at MGM Grand, Diplo at Intrigue at Wynn and Ty Dolla $ign at Tao at The Venetian.