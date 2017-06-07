Tonight in Las Vegas: Kygo at Surrender’s 7th anniversary; ‘Wedding Singer’

Kygo performs at Wango Tango at Stub Hub Center on Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Carson, California. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

DJ Baauer.

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Season 42 of Super Summer Theater kicks off with “The Wedding Singer,” the Tony Award-nominated, high-energy musical love letter to the 1980s, at Spring Mountain Park through June 24. The cast of 24 has been rehearsing since March, with three of the actors playing their music live onstage alongside the 12-piece band.

DJ Kygo leads Surrender’s seventh-anniversary celebration at Encore; check back Sunday for our Q+A with the Norwegian phenom here and in Sunday ENT of The RJ.

Dennis Bono and Lorraine Hunt-Bono present a Dean Martin celebration at their Bootlegger Bistro with dinner at 8, followed by a party led by Dave Damiani and Friends at 9.

The UNLV Department of Film presents its showcase screening during Day 2 of The Las Vegas Film Festival at Brenden Theaters at The Palms. Screenwriter Marc May, filmmaker Thomas Mahoney and artistic director Francesco Menendez host The Storytellers Panel beforehand, and UNLV professor David Waldman and Damien Stanford lead a discussion panel post-screening.

Wes Winters, who has made a successful career from impersonating Liberace’s magic at the piano, is joined by singer Vanessa LeGrand for a concert at South Point Showroom.

Heavy metal guru Yngwie Malmsteen shreds it at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Baauer’s Studio B is at Light at Mandalay Bay.

And DJ Rick Gee spins at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Kendra Wilkinson and Jai Rodriguez celebrate the official grand opening of “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man” at Anthony Cools Showroom at Paris coinciding with Season 6 of “Kendra on Top” on WE. A star-studded red carpet precedes the show, which is followed by an after-party at Chateau.

Golden Nugget headliner Frankie Moreno dedicates his show to the kids. The school year ends Thursday, and they’ll make a beeline for Downtown where Gianna Adams, 17, will showcase her singer-songwriter talents; Aolani Aguirre, 14, will play violin and sing; young dancers from schools in town perform; and Frankie’s son, Giovanni, joins Dad onstage.

Fans of Katy Perry will be able to tune in to her live Katy Perry YouTube channel at 8 p.m. PST to watch her reveal “Witness,” her highly anticipated fourth studio album that drops Friday. Tickets go on sale Friday for her U.S. tour that includes a stop at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 20. Here’s her new track, “Swish, Swish” with Nicki Minaj, on YouTube:

Tiesto spins at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

DJ Dash is behind the turntables at nearby Ling Ling Club.

DJ Esco is at the wheels of steel at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

DJ Diplo has the 1’s and 2’s under control at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

And DJ Five counts them down at Tao at The Venetian.