Tonight in Las Vegas: Las Vegas Film Festival unspools; Lil Jon at Omnia

Lil Jon. (Courtesy)

Michael Cera and Brett Gelman star in "Lemon." (Courtesy)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

The 10th Annual Las Vegas Film Festival unspools documentaries, features, shorts, music videos and animated works through Sunday at Brenden Theaters at The Palms. Six days of screenings, parties and workshops start with “Lemon,” starring Brett Gelman, which premiered at The Sundance Film Festival this year.

Hotel mogul Steve Wynn is honored with The Icon of Industry Award by The Cornell University School of Hotel Administration in New York.

“The Phantom of the Opera” continues its 16-performance run at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday.

And rapper Lil Jon hits the dual decks at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Season 42 of Super Summer Theater kicks off with “The Wedding Singer,” Tony Award-nominated, high-energy musical love letter to the 1980s, at Spring Mountain Park through June 24. The cast of 24 has been rehearsing since March, with three of the actors playing their music live onstage alongside the 12-piece band.

Dennis Bono and Lorraine Hunt-Bono present a Dean Martin celebration at their Bootlegger Bistro with dinner at 8, followed by a party led by Dave Damiani and Friends at 9.

The UNLV Department of Film presents its showcase screening during LVFF’s second day at Brenden Theaters. Screenwriter Marc May, filmmaker Thomas Mahoney and artistic director Francesco Menendez host The Storytellers Panel beforehand, and UNLV professor David Waldman and Damien Stanford lead a discussion panel post-screening.

Heavy metal guru Yngwie Malmsteen shreds it at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

DJ Kygo leads Surrender’s seventh-anniversary celebration at Encore.

Baauer’s Studio B is at Light at Mandalay Bay.

And DJ Rick Gee spins at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas.