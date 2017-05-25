Tonight in Las Vegas: Lukas Graham at Hard Rock; Epicurean Affair at Palazzo

Lukas Graham arrives at The Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lukas Graham. (Danny Clinch)

Las Vegas Epicurean Affair at The Palazzo in Las Vegas.

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Lukas Graham is poolside at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals lock up at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Rob Staley begins a three-night run at Gilley’s at T.I.

Eric Benet and Marsha Ambrosius headline House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Las Vegas Fashion Council hosts its third-annual Art Live at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with an auction of 10 mannequins for scholarships.

Eighty of our finest restaurants, nightclubs and beverage purveyors join for Las Vegas Epicurean Affair at The Palazzo pool. This event hosted by The Venetian chef Timon Balloo of Sugar Cane features cuisine and cocktails for an elegant and fun evening benefiting Nevada Restaurant Association’s educational and scholarship programs.

And Memorial Day Weekend starts with DJ Esco at Drai’s atop The Cromwell, Benny Black at Ghostbar atop The Palms, Zedd at Hakkasan at MGM Grand, Diplo at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas and Ty Dolla $ign at Tao at The Venetian.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

It’s a huge MDW with jam-packed pools and parties, superstar DJs and music and comedy concerts complete with previews of “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man” starring Kendra Wilkinson and Jai Alexander.

Other stars here: Jennifer Lopez, The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Usher, Pauly D, Vince Neil, New Kids on the Block, Paul Abdul, George Wallace, Bob Saget and Kathy Griffin.

We’ll have the full listing in our weekly weekend celebrity preview, along with our esteemed editor Don Chareunsy’s interview with Kendra and Jai and my story about the global invasion of pool players headed to Westgate here and in Friday Neon of The RJ.

On Sunday, we have a preview of Escape Room USA and a Q+A with TV and entertainment legend Cindy Williams (“Laverne & Shirley,” “Menopause The Musical” at Harrah’s).

Have a fabulous MDW, but don’t forget its significance in remembering those who died while serving in our country’s armed forces.