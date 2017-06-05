Tonight in Las Vegas: ‘Mondays Dark’ at Hard Rock, Escape Reality USA opens

Mark Shunock, left, and Cheryl Daro, right, celebrate the grand opening of The Space, the new home of "Mondays Dark," on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

It’s World Environment Day, and The Venetian, The Palazzo and Sands Expo marquee signs turn green to recognize the U.N. awareness campaign in 100 countries for action on protecting the environment.

“Mondays Dark” returns to its original home at The Hard Rock Hotel — Body English turned Club Domina for “Magic Mike Live” — as Mark Shunock installs a sprinkler system in The Space. Tonight’s beneficiary is Social CirKISH, which uses performing circus arts in the underserved community.

It’s the official opening of Escape Reality USA, and the clock ticks down 60 minutes for you to set yourself free from one of seven themed escape room experiences ranging from Alcatraz to Enigmista at 5182 Arville St.

Comedian Eddie Griffin (2002’s “Undercover Brother”) returns to his residency at The Rio.

The Easy Star All-Stars, including The Elevators and The Late Ones, reign with reggae at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore” is screened at Dive-in Movie Night at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

It’s Halfway to Halloween, and DJ Vice hosts an ’80’s horror movie-themed costume night at nearby Marquee.

DJ RL Grime spins the dual decks at XS at Encore.

And DJ Nervo plays the 1’s and 2’s at Jewel at Aria.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

The 10th Annual Las Vegas Film Festival unspools documentaries, features, shorts, music videos and animated works through Sunday at Brenden Theaters at The Palms. Six days of screenings, parties and workshops start with “Lemon,” starring Brett Gelman, which premiered at The Sundance Film Festival this year.

Hotel mogul Steve Wynn is honored with The Icon of Industry Award by The Cornell University School of Hotel Administration in New York.

And rapper Lil Jon hits the dual decks at Omnia at Caesars Palace.