Tonight in Las Vegas: ‘Sex Tips’ with Jai, Kendra; Frankie Moreno; DJs Tiesto, Diplo

Kendra Wilkinson and Jai Rodriguez celebrate the official grand opening of “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man” at Anthony Cools Showroom at Paris Las Vegas coinciding with Season 6 of WE’s “Kendra on Top.” A red carpet precedes the show, followed by an after-party at nearby Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop.

Golden Nugget headliner Frankie Moreno dedicates his show to the kids. The school year ends today, and they’ll make a beeline for Downtown where Gianna Adams, 17, will showcase her singer-songwriter talents; Aolani Aguirre, 14, will play violin and sing; young dancers from schools in town perform; and Frankie’s son, Giovanni, joins Dad onstage.

Katy Perry fans will be able to tune in to her live Katy Perry YouTube channel at 8 p.m. PST to watch her reveal “Witness,” her highly anticipated fourth studio album released Friday. Tickets also go on sale Friday for her U.S. tour that includes a stop at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 20. Here’s her new track, “Swish, Swish” with Nicki Minaj, on YouTube:

Documentary “Rat” and horror flick “Still Born” by Vegas Music Video Lab director Branden Christensen will be screened at The Las Vegas Film Festival at Brenden Theaters at The Palms. UNLV alumni Brian Merrick will join Branden and local producers Chuck Aiken and Constanza Castro for a panel discussion on their filmmaking adventures.

Tiesto spins at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

DJ Dash is behind the turntables at nearby Ling Ling Club.

DJ Esco is at the wheels of steel at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

DJ Diplo has the 1’s and 2’s under control at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

And DJ Five counts them down at Tao at The Venetian.

We’ll have our regular weekly Weekend Celebrity Preview and turn the spotlight on Chicago and The Doobie Brothers at Park Theater at Monte Carlo, followed there Saturday night by Chris Rock, who warns that smartphones will be held by security while he’s performing.

It’s 48 hours of everything from Reggae in the Desert — the largest festival of its kind — at Clark County Amphitheater to The Firefighters Bachelor Auction at SLS Las Vegas and the opening of South Beach resort on Russell Road to benefit Boys Town of Nevada, plus the showdown between Wale at Rehab Dayclub at The Hard Rock Hotel and Flo Rida at The Flamingo’s Go Pool.

And our interviews with Kendra and Jai ("Queer Eye for the Straight Guy") and Jonathan Karrant's preview of his Myron's Cabaret Jazz show June 13