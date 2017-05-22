Tonight in Las Vegas: The Chainsmokers at XS; Zedd at Jewel

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers perform "Young" at The Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers arrive at The Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday May, 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

DJ Zedd headlines Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Friday, April 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Joe Janet)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

2017 Billboard Music Awards performers and winners and resident headliner The Chainsmokers are at XS at Encore as the mega-nightclub continues to celebrate its eighth anniversary.

Modernist Cuisine founder and author Nathan Myhrvold celebrates the opening night of his gallery of extraordinary food posters, photos and books at The Forum Shops of Caesars Palace.

“America’s Got Talent” proud loser Piff the Magic Dragon returns for a 40-night residency at The Flamingo through July 4. His pet dog Mr. Piffles, the Chihuahua who knows all, has been taught new tricks for the summer-residency shows.

The finals of The Ms. Senior USA Pageant are at Tropicana Theater.

Laura Shaffer and The Black Nightingale Trio from “Parts Unknown” headline at Tuscany Suites and Casino.

Brother Mister and Hassan Hamilton perform a “There’s a Life After Death” tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Punk favorites The Coast Is Ours, Tonight We Rise and Kat Kalling with Midnight Clover and Demi Va rock Beauty Bar on Fremont Street.

DJ Zedd is behind the wheels of steel at Jewel’s first-anniversary celebration at Aria.

And Savi spins at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

It’s the official opening party for the new luxury condominium development South Beach near Summerlin off 215 and Russell Road. Funds raised benefit Boy’s Town.

And chef Dylan Hallas has postponed his Chef’s Table Experience at Spago at The Forum Shops to launch his new menu celebrating his arrival at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant. He’s planning a later date for his Kaiseki-style dinner of 20 tasting dishes at the kitchen counter.