Tonight in Las Vegas: Trey Songz, Dillon Francis, ‘Sgt. Pepper,’ The Yardbirds

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” the Dolby Atmos remixed version at Abbey Road Studios in London by Giles Martin has a one-time-only listening at 7 p.m. at AMC Town Square 18. The listening events take place only this evening at 18 select U.S. and Canadian cinemas.

This was The Beatles’ eighth album and includes tracks such as “When I’m 64” and “With a Little Help From My Friends.” Giles, in a media email, said: “This is one of the most important albums of all time. Each track has its own character and imagery, building song by song across the record as a whole. The Dolby Atmos mix is truly immersive, placing the audience inside the recordings like never before.”

British 1960s rockers The Yardbirds play “For Your Love” with a “Heart Full of Soul” at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Cirque du Soleil kicks off its 12th annual art exhibition “Parade: The Collective” at The Metropolitan Gallery of The Las Vegas Art Museum on Fremont Street. Cirque performers, technicians and staff have created original works for the event, including paintings, sculptures, videos, acrylics, photography and mixed-media works. The exhibit is on display until June 30.

Actor and singer Derrick Davis, who plays The Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera” at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts through June 11 and whose theater credits also include “The Lion King” and “Dreamgirls,” presents a behind-the-scenes tour and peek at the famous falling chandelier for media, and our esteemed editor Don Chareunsy will have the full story and interview here Sunday and in Sunday ENT of The RJ.

The two-day online auction of Smith & Wollensky gets underway and includes three complete kitchens, three floors of memorabilia and three bars all up for the auctioneer’s hammer.

Appearing on “The Dennis Bono Show” at South Point now celebrating its 17th year of broadcasting: The Kingston Trio, Bobby Brooks Wilson and Jonathan Karrant in advance of his Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center show June 13.

Trey Songz and Mike Angel team up at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Nghtmre keeps you up all night at Hakkasan at MGM Grand — and that frightening dream spelling is correct!

Dillon Francis spins the 1’s and 2’s at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

DJ Esco is behind the wheels of steel at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

And DJ Five counts down the digits at Tao at The Venetian.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

The Kingston Trio is at South Point.

Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone performs at Golden Nugget.

Bush is at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas.

YouTube sensation Morgan James is at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz.

Randy Hauser is at Mandalay Bay.

It’s free fish and chips courtesy of TV star chef Gordon Ramsay to anyone named Gordon at Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at The Linq Promenade.

Ron White puffs his cigar and swigs his bourbon at The Mirage for two days,

And the 12th year of The World Series of Beer Pong begins at Westgate and continues through the weekend.