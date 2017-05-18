Tonight in Las Vegas: ‘X Burlesque’ celebrates diamond anniversary

"X Burlesque" dancer Tiffany Molyneux performs at Bugsy's Cabaret at The Flamingo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

"X Burlesque" dancers perform at Bugsy's Cabaret at The Flamingo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

"X Burlesque" dancers perform at Bugsy's Cabaret at The Flamingo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

"X Burlesque" dancers perform at Bugsy's Cabaret at The Flamingo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

“X Burlesque” at Flamingo celebrates 15 years on the Strip.

The three-day Crapshoot Comedy Festival begins at El Cortez and nearby Downtown locations. Details: CrapshootComedyFestival.com.

Argentina’s Enanitos Verdes headlines House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Hell gets a new look at Cockroach Theater with crisis-of-belief play “The Christians” by Lucas Hnath.

Two days remain in British Sandwich Week, and Planet Hollywood titan Robert Earl’s four Earl of Sandwich outlets serve Ham & Swiss dating to London street vendors in the 1800s.

DJ Tiesto mans the wheels of steel at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

DJ Esco spins at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

DJ Diplo dips it low at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

And DJ Ruckus rules at Tao at The Venetian.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Rehearsals are underway for Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena when Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion marks the 20th anniversary of the “Titanic” hit “My Heart Will Go On,” and Park Theater at Monte Carlo headliner Cher is awarded The Icon Award. Spies tell me that Cher will perform longer than any other artist at The BBMAs live on ABC.

Tiger Woods hosts his sold-out 19th Annual Tiger Jam over two days at MGM Grand with supermodel Kate Upton leading the guest list for Poker Night, then Saturday country star Darius Rucker performs, followed by Tiger’s post-party celebration at Top Golf.

Antonia Bennett, with George Bugatti, headlines Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center.

John Fogerty launches his run at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, and rumors are rife that Brad Paisley will join him.

The Gin Blossoms are at Golden Nugget.

Thompson Square is at Tropicana.

And The Las Vegas Car Stars parade is at Fremont Street Experience.